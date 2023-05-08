Sonam Kapoor dons a floral dress for the event; netizens have mixed reactions on her presence at the event

King Charles III coronation live performance used to be a massive affair. Bollywood used to be represented by way of actress Sonam Kapoor. For the eventshe wore a dress made by way of Emilia Wickstead her fave Anamika Khanna. Sonam Kapoor presented the choirs from the Commonwealth countries at the coronation rite. A variety of different celebs like Katy PerryAndrea Bocelli others. Sonam Kapoor appeared nice in the dress. But social media isn’t totally inspired with her presence at the event. Many felt that there used to be no wish to be there for the British Empire given the historical past of the establishment that colonized such a lot of countries the global over.

Take a glance at Sunita Kapoor’s video

Sonam Kapoor AnAhuja have a lavish house in the UK. He is the scion of Shahi ExportsIndia’s largest textile exporter. Sonam Kapoor AnAhuja were given married in 2018. It turns out they’re relatively just about Rishi Sunakthe British PM as smartly.

Sonam Kapoor is speaking about Commonwealth? What is she doing? #CoronationConcert — G. (@wtfgauravvvv) May 82023

Do now not have an astute couture sensebut can safely say that Mrs. vaccine must chill out. Like what the heck used to be the outfit for coronation live performance. Sonam Kapoor appeared chic. — Anushri R Kejriwal (@anushrikejriwal) May 82023

did sonam kapoor simply say “OUR COMMONWEALTH IS A UNION”? any individual take her mic away please — primordial chaos (@tavgoesanarchic) May 82023

Why did Sonam Kapoor’s speech get a status ovation? Because everybody sought after to depart the room! — Gagan Rayat – Fitness Professional (@igaganrayat) May 82023

- Advertisement -

On the skilled entranceSonam Kapoor has Sujoy Ghosh’s Blind up for free up. She may be making plans to make a comeback quickly. The actress is in no hurry as she desires to offer time to her son Vayu. She mentioned she is striking no force on herself to shed pounds.

- Advertisement -



************].



- Advertisement -



