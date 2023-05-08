2023 NBA playoffs scores, results, series schedules: Suns top Nuggets, but Jokic goes off; 76ers-Celtics even





The playoffs for the 2023 NBA identify had been narrowed down to 8 groups. On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns gained an exhilarating sport towards the Denver Nuggets, with a playoff career-high 53 issues from Denver’s two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. During the sport, there used to be additionally a skirmish between Jokic and Suns’ proprietor, Mat Ishbia, who in short refused to surrender the basketball after it landed out of bounds. The Suns went directly to tie the series, with Game 5 set to happen on Tuesday evening. In every other thrilling match-up, the Philadelphia 76ers claimed victory in time beyond regulation, because of a James Harden 3-pointer, night their series with the Boston Celtics at 2-2. Boston’s Marcus Smart sank a 3-pointer, but it used to be milliseconds after time expired. The series returns to Boston for Game 5.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat took 2-1 series leads towards the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks, respectively. Both series will play their Game 4s on Monday evening.

If you are seeking to stay alongside of the playoffs, the most recent effects, series-by-series schedules and streaming information will also be discovered under. All instances indexed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV will also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at totally free).

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE:

Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT) (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124 (Series tied 2-2)

SERIES-BY-SERIES SCHEDULES:

Eastern Conference semifinals

No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 2-1)

Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101

Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105

Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86

Game 4: Knicks at Heat, Monday, May 8 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Heat at Knicks, Wednesday, May 10 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Knicks at Heat, Friday, May 12 (TBD, ESPN)*

Game 7: Heat at Knicks, Monday, May 15 (8 p.m., TNT)

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Series tied 2-2)

Game



