Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up on his struggles with addiction

Ronnie O’Sullivan has published that he used to be anxious that he would finish up in a drug den.

O’Sullivan is without doubt one of the maximum a hit gamers within the historical past of snooker, having gained a report seven Masters and 7 UK Championship titles.

However, early in his occupation O’Sullivan used to be handled for drug-related problems and bouts of melancholy.

Psychiatrist and sports activities psychologist Steve Peters has helped O’Sullivan to triumph over his temper swings.

O’Sullivan, 47, spoke in regards to the difficulties that he has continued.

O’Sullivan instructed The Sun: ‘If you would requested me in 1998 or 1999 the place I’d be in 24, 25 years, I’d by no means have stated, ‘Winning the World Championship, feeling excellent, come thru no matter you have got come thru.

‘Numerous the emotion used to be reflecting again on, ‘OK, I’ve made it’. And I do not imply profitable a match. I imply I’ve made it to 47, now not f***ing in some nuthouse or a f***ing drug-den on the lookout for my subsequent repair.’

O’Sullivan admitted that he’s an addict and expressed sympathy with people who find themselves in a identical scenario.

He stated: ‘I’ve an incredible admire for addiction and folks shedding their approach and getting stuck up. There are numerous nice musicians, nice sportspeople, numerous unbelievable individuals who have succumbed to it.

‘Sometimes simply because they are looking to set up their existence. Or the stresses that come with it. Some folks cross to playing. Some folks to ingesting. Some folks to meals. Addiction is a formidable factor. I’m an addict. I do know that.’

O’Sullivan is making ready for the beginning of the World Snooker Championship, which will get underway on Saturday.