Dallas, Texas: Deadly shooting on Leigh Ann Drive







DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect in connection to a perilous shooting that came about early Saturday morning.

Investigators imagine the sufferer and suspect had been combating when the suspect took a gun from the sufferer and shot him. The suspect left the world.

The sufferer used to be taken to a health facility, however used to be later pronounced lifeless.

Dallas police are asking any person with information to touch Detective Guy Curtis via calling 214-671-3633 or emailing [email protected]

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $5,000 for information referred to as into Crime Stoppers that results in the arrest and indictment for this criminal offense and different criminal offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, 7 days per week.

