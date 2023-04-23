Small earthquake rumbles upstate New York

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. — A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook portions of upstate New York on Sunday afternoon. There have been no fast stories of vital harm.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Watertown, close to Adams Center.

People reported feeling a vulnerable to average earthquake throughout a space stretching greater than 100 miles, together with in neighboring Ontario, Canada and in Syracuse to the south, in step with the federal company. Posters on WWNY-TV’s Facebook web page described their houses shaking nearer to the epicenter.

Significant harm and casualties don’t normally happen till earthquake magnitudes are round 5.5 or upper.