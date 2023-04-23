Anclote River Park restaurant plans on hold

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Anclote River Park, a ravishing park wealthy in good looks and historical past, is regularly thought to be a hidden gem by way of many of us. However, Pasco County’s plans so as to add a restaurant on the park have won a combined response, with some other folks thinking about the brand new construction, whilst others are antagonistic to it.

Several other folks have expressed their issues in regards to the park converting and the potential of it changing into a vacationer enchantment. They worry that Anclote River Park will turn into some other congested house like Clearwater, affecting the standard of lifetime of those that are living within the house. According to Doris Carroll, “We live here. The people that come here live here.”

Anclote River Park is house to a Spanish smartly and a historical mound constructed by way of indigenous other folks, making it a very powerful website online for historic preservation. Dillon Rich, who grew up visiting the park, believes that holding the park’s historical past, particularly its historical historical past, is very important for long run generations.

Pasco County has employed a specialist to decide the following steps for the park, and the advisor has discovered loads of artifacts, suggesting that the development on the mound will have to be have shyed away from. Therefore, Pasco County has submitted the report back to the state, and all plans are lately on hold.

For those that are curious about studying the whole file, Pasco County has made it to be had on-line (click here).

Captain Joe Zsiga, a treasure hunter who frequents the world, believes that there’s a lot extra underground at Anclote River Park than meets the attention. He thinks that treasure and human stays are buried on the park, and subsequently, he does no longer need Pasco County to construct a restaurant there.