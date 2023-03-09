Six Flags Over Texas Debuts New Aquaman Power Wave in Time for Spring Break – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Spring wreck fever is in the air and far of North Texas will quickly be on holiday.

If you intend on staying in the city, Six Flags Over Texas has simply the object for you.

- Advertisement -

The theme park will unveil the new AQUAMAN: Power Wave rollercoaster to the general public this Saturday, March 11.

It’s the 14th curler coaster at Six Flags Over Texas however the first of its type in America. The experience launches visitors in large boats from side to side on over 700 toes of observe to the highest of 2 150-foot towers, then plunges them immediately down at 90 levels at 63 miles consistent with hour.

This enjoy ends with a heroic splashdown thru a large wave of water.

- Advertisement -







If you are staying in North Texas for Spring Break, Six Flags Over Texas has a brand new experience for guests to experience.

Six Flags Over Texas may be launching its new “Scream Break” enjoy. For a separate price tag, guests can experience much less crowds because the park switches to a spooky vibe at 9 p.m. each and every night time, with costumed characters and different surprises. The rides can even nonetheless be open from 9 p.m. to middle of the night.

- Advertisement -

Crowds are anticipated to be massive over the following two weeks – guests are inspired to purchase tickets ahead of time online and get ready to attend in longer traces at top instances all through the day. Season passes are these days on sale.

Those arriving previous in the morning or ready till later in the night time earlier than ultimate time generally enjoy lesser crowds. Click here for park hours.