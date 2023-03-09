Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar makes Hrithik Roshan a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor; this is what he has to say about their chemistry

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor launched the day past on eighth March. The Luv Ranjan movie is receiving a lot of reward sure responses from lovers critics alike. Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor’s recent pairing is being liked has develop into the controversy of the city. Watching the film Tu Jhoothi Main MakkarHrithik Roshan additionally changed into a big fan of the brand new on-screen couple on the town. The Vikram Vedha actor spoke extremely of the movie.

Hrithik Roshan used to be all praises for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkae after he watched the rom-com drama. He took to his care for to evaluation Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor starrer. Sharing his idea the very first thing he famous is ‘Loved Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He further added it was difficult to get this genre done right but the film’s whole did it neatly. He congratulated liked everybody taken with making this venture. He then gave a shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor for their efficiency.

Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So tricky to get this style proper ! Well achieved to all the workforce ! Great paintings via everybody !! ?? Ranbir shraddha are so excellent ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 92023

- Advertisement -

In the meantimeHrithik Roshan is operating on his upcoming venture Fighter. The film is helmed via Pathaan director Siddharth Anwill characteristic Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor within the lead. Fighter is scheduled to liberate on twenty fifth January 2024. Apart from Fighter Hrithik Roshan additionally has plans to lengthen his superhero sci-fi motion franchise Krrish with its fourth bankruptcy Krrish 4.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a rom-com drama that includes Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor within the lead function. The tale is of a man who secretly works as a breakup advisor however finally ends up breaking apart his personal marriage when employed via his female friend unknowingly. All goof-up becomes a laugh chaos in this circle of relatives entertainer. It additionally stars comic Anubhav Singh BassiDImple Kapadia Boney Kapoor amongst others. TJMM is directed via Luv Ranjan produced via TSeries Luv Rajan Films.

- Advertisement -



***********].





