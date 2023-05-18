Shooting of Orlando journalist, girl, woman appears ‘random’

- Advertisement -

The shooting spree that took place by a suspected gunman in a Pine Hills, Florida, neighborhood, on Wednesday was described by Orange County Sheriff John Mina as “a random act of violence.” The suspect, 19-year-old Keith Moses, has refused to speak with investigators since his arrest, according to the sheriff, which has made it difficult to determine a potential motive.

Moses, who Mina called a gang member with a lengthy criminal history, is accused of shooting and killing three people – 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyon, 9-year-old T’yonna Major – and critically injuring Lyon’s photographer Jesse Walden, and the child’s mother – whose identity has not been released, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Thursday.

Outside of Moses being an acquaintance of the woman killed in the first shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Mina said the suspect did not have any connections to the news crew, nor Major and her mother.









Moses was located in the neighborhood shortly after authorities said he shot the mother and daughter in their home, and on him, deputies discovered the gun believed to have been used in the shootings in his pants pocket. Mina told reporters Thursday the gun was still hot to the touch, and it had no more rounds left.

Investigators are still working to learn where he got the gun.

As of Thursday morning, Moses is being held in the Orange County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Augustin.

Mina said he’s confident Moses will also face additional charges for the murders of Lyons and Major.

Body camera video showing the moment Moses was arrested is expected to be released at a later time on Thursday.