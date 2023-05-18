2023 PGA Championship odds, favorites, picks: Scottie Scheffler tops Jon Rahm to lead field at Oak Hill

If the chances board for the 2023 PGA Championship seems to be acquainted, that is as it will have to be acquainted. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and international No. 2 Scottie Scheffler opened the week sharing the highest honors at Caesars Sportsbook at 7-1. However, with wagers being made early within the week, Rahm and Scheffler proceed to jockey for place. Scheffler has snuck forward as a 13/2 favourite with Rahm preserving his 7-1 odds with play set to start Thursday.

Both have been a number of the favorites to win the Masters, which Rahm in the long run did, and one of the vital two seems primed to elevate the Wanamaker Trophy this week at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Scheffler arrives having simply contended at the AT&T Byron Nelson and with none worse than a T12 end since October. He has two victories all through this span, certainly one of which came around Rahm at the Phoenix Open; the opposite got here in dominant type at the Players Championship.

Meanwhile, Rahm has endured his torrid tempo from the wintry weather. Four occasions a winner already this yr, the Spaniard objectives to turn into the primary guy since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the primary two main championships of a season. If he can achieve this uncommon feat, Rahm would then head to Royal Liverpool later this summer time for The Open Championship with the occupation grand slam all of sudden be in play.

Let’s take a look at making a bet odds for the 2023 PGA Championship as equipped via Caesars Sportsbook. Don’t leave out our whole set of PGA Championship predictions and professional alternatives along side our detailed PGA Championship TV time table and protection information.

2023 PGA Championship odds, alternatives

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 13/2

Jon Rahm: 7-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Xander Schauffele: 14-1

Patrick Cantlay: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 16-1

Both Rahm and Scheffler have been 10-1 the week following the Masters, and their high quality play since has most effective shortened their costs. Combine that with the loss of stellar effort from McIlroy, and the 3 horses atop the golfing international has slowly dwindled to only a pair. Cantlay (16-1) quietly assessments in in the back of most effective Scheffler and Rahm in overall strokes received during the last 3 months, whilst Koepka has ruled this championship since 2018.

Contenders

Tony Finau: 20-1

Dustin Johnson: 25-1

Justin Thomas: 28-1

Cameron Smith: 28-1

Jason Day: 28-1

Collin Morikawa: 30-1

Cameron Young: 30-1

Viktor Hovland: 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 35-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Jordan Spieth: 40-1

Max Homa: 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 40-1

Tom Kim: 40-1

Talor Gooch: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 45-1

There is a little bit little bit of the entirety on this staff as a lot of main champions take a look at in between 20-1 and 50-1. Value turns out to had been sucked out of the numbers of Johnson and Day thank you to their victories on their respective excursions final week. Spieth’s worth has ballooned given his withdrawal from the AT&T Byron Nelson and the unknown standing of his wrist main up to the event. While present main champions Fitzpatrick and Smith are amongst this crop, it’s Im (35-1) recent off his win at the Korean Tour and Hatton (40-1) that give you the maximum intrigue.

Sleepers

Patrick Reed: 65-1

Shane Lowry: 60-1

Adam Scott: 65-1

Keegan Bradley: 65-1

Rickie Fowler: 65-1

Sahith Theegala: 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 70-1

Wyndham Clark: 70-1

Justin Rose: 75-1

Joaquin Niemann: 75-1

Abraham Ancer: 80-1

Phil Mickelson: 85-1

Okay.H. Lee: 90-1

Corey Conners: 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 90-1

The best 4 names in this checklist are all main championship with the 5th being arguably the preferred of all of them. Fowler (65-1) is taking part in a occupation resurgence this season whilst gaining +1.90 strokes consistent with spherical during the last 3 months — a greater clip than Thomas, Young, McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Hovland and others. He will want a large efficiency from the large stick to contend, however this generally is a discount for any person enjoying like a best 15 participant on this planet.

Potentially frisky

Nicolai Hojgaard: 100-1

Seamus Power: 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard: 100-1

Russell Henley: 100-1

Lucas Herbert: 100-1

Harris English: 100-1

Mito Pereira: 100-1

Billy Horschel: 125-1

Chris Kirk: 125-1

Kurt Kitayama: 125-1

Min Woo Lee: 125-1

Gary Woodland: 125-1

Davis Riley: 125-1

Si Woo Kim: 125-1

Robert MacIntyre: 125-1

Denny McCarthy: 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 125-1

Pereira entered final yr’s championship at 200-1 and stood at the 72nd hollow with a one-stroke lead and one hand at the Wanamaker Trophy. It has been moderately a one year for the Chilean as he moved to LIV Golf and has but to in finding his footing. Someone who may just practice in his trail is Woodland (125-1). The 2019 U.S. Open champion ranks 7th on this planet during the last 3 months in strokes received ball hanging. His brief recreation has been putrid, nevertheless it may well be price a small funding.

Matt Wallace: 150-1

Webb Simpson: 150-1

Paul Casey: 150-1

Matt Kuchar: 150-1

Nick Hardy: 150-1

Anirban Lahiri: 150-1

Aaron Wise: 150-1

Harold Varner III: 150-1

Tom Hoge: 150-1

Adrian Meronk: 150-1

Keith Mitchell: 175-1

Adm Hadwin: 175-1

Brian Harman: 175-1

Victor Perez: 175-1

Alex Noren: 175-1

Jordan Smith: 175-1

Dean Burmester: 175-1

Taylor Moore: 175-1

There is a participant in this checklist who ranks forward of Hovland, Koepka, Burns, Reed, Morikawa and Homa during the last 3 months in overall strokes received. That participant is Moore (175-1). A winner at the Valspar Championship, the 29-year-old has flashed his successful upside in contemporary reminiscence, however he is clearly a longshot of longshots on this field.

