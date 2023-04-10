Shooting at downtown Louisville bank, multiple casualties reported

The incident reportedly happened throughout the Old National Bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police mentioned there have been “multiple casualties” after responding to a mass capturing at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

One of the officials is present process surgical treatment at this time. The different is predicted to continue to exist.

LMPD Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey mentioned officials spoke back inside mins and started exchanging gunfire with the shooter after they entered the construction.

It seems the suspect used to be a prior or present worker, in keeping with LMPD.

As of 10 a.m., police have reported there’s “no active danger.” LMPD is calling citizens to steer clear of the 300 block of East Main Street as police proceed their investigation.

“Pray with us for those who are currently at UofL Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence,” Mayor Craig Greenberg mentioned.

A witness who used to be throughout the construction advised WHAS11 they noticed a person with a “long assault rifle” hearth multiple pictures throughout the financial institution at the first ground, close to the convention room space.

“He just started firing,” he mentioned. “I didn’t see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood’s on me.”

Another witness, who works in an place of job construction dealing with the financial institution, mentioned the shooter and regulation enforcement officials were given right into a “shootout.” They mentioned civilians have been being performed.

LMPD has showed a capturing scenario in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I’m headed there now. Please pray for the entire households impacted and for town of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his sympathies with the households of the ones impacted.

During an 11 a.m. press convention in Louisville, Beshear mentioned he used to be non-public buddies with two of the sufferers who died and a kind of injured.

“This is awful,” he mentioned. “My [Attorney General] campaign was out of that building. I know virtually everyone in it. That was my bank.”

Both Greenberg and Beshear thanked regulation enforcement for his or her fast reaction.

“I want to thank them, and all of our other law enforcement officers, for responding and doing their best to try and save some of my friends and many others,” Beshear mentioned.

“Without a doubt, their actions saved lives,” Greenberg mentioned.

Old National Bank launched a remark is reaction to a mass capturing going on of their downtown Louisville location.

Old National Bank launched a remark is reaction to a mass capturing going down of their downtown Louisville location.

FBI Louisville and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive also are at the scene aiding Metro Police.



