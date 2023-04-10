College basketball transfer rankings 2023: LJ Cryer commits to Houston, Tramon Mark picks Arkansas

Two of the highest guards to be had in faculty basketball’s transfer cycle introduced their commitments on Sunday as participant motion across the game continues to ramp up with the 2022-23 season totally within the rearview replicate. Former Baylor 3-point marksman LJ Cryer announced he’s going to transfer to Houston, whilst former Houston guard Tramon Mark revealed that he’s headed to Arkansas for subsequent season.

Cryer entered the day ranked No. 4 within the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings, whilst Mark stood at No. 5. Both have 3 seasons of revel in underneath their belts at premier methods and will have to be a few of the maximum impactful transfers within the game subsequent season. For Houston, the addition of Cryer will assist mitigate the lack of main scorer Marcus Sasser to the NBA Draft. At 6-foot-1, Cryer is similar dimension as Sasser and profiles in a similar fashion as a high-volume 3-point shooter.

He started his three-year Baylor profession as a reserve at the program’s 2021 nationwide identify group earlier than creating right into a full-time starter this previous season whilst taking pictures 41.5% from deep on 6.2 makes an attempt according to recreation. Meanwhile, at Arkansas, Mark will have compatibility the mould of an athletic, two-way guard equivalent to those who trainer Eric Musselman has frequently plucked from the portal all over his time with the Razorbacks. Mark averaged 10.1 issues, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals for the Cougars this previous season whilst shining as a fringe defender.

Well over 1,000 Division I avid gamers have entered the portal and there are nonetheless weeks of participant motion forward earlier than 2023-24 rosters can be even shut to settled. Here at CBS Sports, we’ve distilled the large choice of transfers to a handful of names to know. For starters, listed below are the highest 30 shifting avid gamers. This record will develop and participant rankings will exchange because the May 11 closing date for avid gamers to input the portal approaches.

1. Hunter Dickinson

Old faculty: Michigan

Dickinson is likely one of the best possible giant males in faculty basketball. At 7-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum fighters at the block, offer protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally persisted demonstrating the facility to hit 3-pointers all over the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd instantly yr. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who has the facility to exchange the trajectory of no matter program he chooses to play for all over the 2023-24 season.

2. Max Abmas

Old faculty: Oral Roberts

Abmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a profession 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt according to recreation. The 6-1 guard gained Summit League Player of the Year two times and in addition has revel in taking part in past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in pageant in a harder convention, it could nonetheless be simple to envision Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or 2nd scoring possibility for a high quality group. He has defensive obstacles however has a lot of offensive firepower to be a good addition to the beginning lineup of a high-major program.

3. Kel’el Ware

Old faculty: Oregon

Ware performed simply 15.8 mins according to recreation as a freshman at Oregon after rating because the No. 7 general prospect within the Class of 2022, in accordance to 247Sports. The seven-footer blocked 1.3 photographs according to recreation in that restricted motion, even though, and used to be efficient offensively throughout the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of a possible as a 3-point shooter. There used to be a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware will have to be ready to make a right away impression as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new faculty. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility final, however may well be off to the NBA earlier than the use of all of them if issues cross properly at his subsequent prevent.

4. LJ Cryer

Old faculty: Baylor | New faculty: Houston

Cryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears all over the 2022-23 season, and would have scored much more than his 15 issues according to recreation if no longer for the truth that he used to be sharing the backcourt with top of the range guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t a really perfect defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a major offensive spark for Houston along with his out of doors taking pictures. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his revel in within the league can be a pleasant spice up.

5. Tramon Mark

Old faculty: Houston | New faculty: Arkansas

Mark began each recreation for Houston all over the 2022-23 season, taking part in a key position on a group that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a smart defender who averaged 10.1 issues over the last two seasons. Though he’s only a 30% profession 3-point shooter, he has the equipment and pedigree to be an impression participant for an Arkansas program that prospers with transfers. Mark could also be going throughout the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may elect to finish his faculty profession. But if he does stick to Arkansas, he’s going to be a key participant.

6. Ryan Nembhard

Old faculty: Creighton

Nembhard averaged 12.1 issues according to recreation within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists according to contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however briefly made a reputation for himself whilst successful Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a real level guard with two seasons of eligibility final and very good revel in because the lead facilitator for a couple of Creighton groups that gained video games within the NCAA Tournament.

7. Kerr Kriisa

Old faculty: Arizona | New faculty: West Virginia

Kriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats was an offensive juggernaut underneath trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point taking pictures and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter taking pictures, Kriisa is restricted as a scorer, and he isn’t a plus defender. But, in general, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia group changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and and Kedrian Johnson.

8. Harrison Ingram

Old faculty: Stanford

It’s imaginable {that a} exchange of surroundings is all Ingram wishes to recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3s. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can carry up his profession 62.9% free-throw taking pictures and 31.6% 3-point taking pictures proportion, Ingram is usually a high-impact participant on an NCAA Tournament group.

9. Ace Baldwin

Old faculty: VCU

Baldwin spearheaded VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball protection. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals according to recreation for all 3 of his faculty seasons, and he led the Rams in scoring and assists as a junior in 2022-23. He earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards whilst main this system to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2023.

10. Tylor Perry

Old faculty: North Texas

Perry led the NIT champions in scoring at 17.3 issues according to recreation whilst taking pictures 41.3% from 3-point differ and draining 87.2% of his loose throws. Though simply 5-11, Perry obviously has the makings of an elite scoring guard and could also be a excellent defender for his dimension. North Texas performed with the slowest adjusted pace within the nation all over the 2022-23 season, according to KenPom, and Perry nonetheless controlled to post gaudy offensive numbers.

11. Sahvir Wheeler

Old faculty: Kentucky

Wheeler completed first or 2nd within the SEC in assists every of the previous 3 seasons, first of all at Georgia after which at Kentucky for the previous two seasons. He’s undersized and restricted as a scorer however has confirmed himself to be a trusty conventional level guard over the last 4 seasons. If he is surrounded through excellent 3-point shooters, he is usually a game-changer for a program short of an old-school guard to orchestrate its offense.

12. Caleb Love

Old faculty: North Carolina | New faculty: Michigan

Love is a former five-star prospect and McDonalds All-American who helped spark North Carolina’s shocking Final Four run in 2022. But he is only a profession 36% shooter from the ground and made simplest 29.9% of his 3-point makes an attempt on a whopping 7.4 tries according to recreation this previous season. His assist-to-turnover ratio additionally leaves one thing to be desired. Overall, he is a skilled however manifestly inefficient offensive participant who would possibly have compatibility best possible on an offensively challenged group that wishes any individual in a position to growing their very own shot.

13. Skyy Clark

Old faculty: Illinois | New faculty: Louisville

Clark performed in 13 video games for Illinois, beginning 12, earlier than pronouncing in January that he used to be stepping clear of this system for private causes. Now, the previous top-40 prospect is headed to Louisville the place he’s going to most probably be the principle ball-handler. The Cardinals had no assist for level guard El Ellis in Kenny Payne’s first season as trainer. Landing Clark is a superb get started for this system in relation to fielding a reliable backcourt.

14. Denver Jones

Old faculty: Florida International

Jones completed 2nd in Conference USA in scoring at 20.1 issues according to recreation all over his sophomore season on 37.1% 3-point taking pictures, 55.2% 2-point taking pictures and 84.5% free-throw taking pictures. The 6-4 guard is the kind of speedy impression offensive participant who can assist fill a manufacturing hole for a group in want. He reached the 20-point mark in 17 of 28 video games this previous season.

15. J.J. Starling

Old faculty: Notre Dame | New faculty: Syracuse

Starling averaged 11.2 issues according to recreation as a freshman at Notre Dame after rating as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2022. The 6-4 guard can be staying within the ACC as he heads to Syracuse the place he’s going to play a significant position underneath first-year trainer Adrian Autry. One obtrusive growth alternative for Starling is 3-point taking pictures after he made simply shot simply 29.9% of his makes an attempt from past the arc as a freshman.

16. Jalen Cook

Old faculty: Tulane | New faculty: LSU

Cook led a 20-win Tulane group in scoring at 19.9 issues within the 2022-23 season and in addition led the group in assists with 4.9 according to contest. He’s just a little undersized at 6-foot however is a profession 36.9% 3-point shooter who shined as some of the AAC’s peak scorers for 2 seasons after shifting from LSU following his freshman season. Defense is not Cook’s power, however he generally is a difference-maker on offense in a beginning position for a high-major program.

17. Joe Girard

Old faculty: Syracuse

Girard quietly proved to be some of the game’s best possible quantity 3-point shooters all over 4 years at Syracuse. He hit 40.3% of his long-range tries on 6.7 makes an attempt according to recreation closing season and 38.1% on 7.2 makes an attempt as a senior in 2022-23 whilst main the Orange in scoring. At 6-1, he’s undersized and restricted defensively, particularly after taking part in 4 seasons in Syracuse’s patented zone protection. But it is simple to consider Girard flattening 3-pointers as a task participant on an NCAA Tournament group.

18. TJ Bamba

Old faculty: Washington State

Bamba led Washington State in scoring at 15.8 issues according to recreation as a junior and will have to have two seasons of eligibility final. The 6-5 guard did not play specifically properly towards the Pac 12’s best possible groups this previous season however is a profession 38.5% 3-point shooter. He could also be going throughout the NBA Draft exploration procedure. If he returns to faculty basketball, he can be an enormous pickup for any group searching for a confirmed manufacturer at taking pictures guard.

Old faculty: Minnesota | New faculty: Ohio State

Battle is a 6-7 ahead who averaged 17.5 issues and six.3 rebounds on 36.6% 3-point taking pictures in 2021-22 for Minnesota. But his taking pictures proportion and general manufacturing dropped this previous season because the Gophers persisted to combat. Ultimately, he is a flexible and skilled ahead with a demonstrated observe file of Big Ten manufacturing. On an NCAA Tournament group, his ceiling would most probably be as a cast position participant.

20. Khalif Battle

Old faculty: Temple

Battle ranked fourth within the AAC in scoring at 17.9 issues according to recreation for Temple in his fourth season of school basketball. The 6-5 guard has struggled with accidents all over his profession however has confirmed to be a dynamic and explosive offensive participant when wholesome. One problem is that he wishes to support as a defender to be a high-impact starter for a greater group. Part of Battle’s attraction is that he will have to have two seasons of eligibility after his 2021-22 marketing campaign used to be restricted to seven video games due to damage.

21. Aaron Estrada

Old faculty: Hofstra, Oregon, Saint Peter’s

Estrada gained CAA Player of the Year for the second one season in a row whilst averaging 20.2 issues on 47.8% taking pictures for a Hofstra group that completed 25-10. The 6-foot-4 guard additionally accumulated 5.5 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists for the Pride whilst hitting 36.8% of his 3-pointers. As a bodily, veteran backcourt participant who can play on or off the ball, Estrada will have to be in excessive call for.

Old faculty: Texas Tech | New faculty: California

Aimaq is the previous WAC Player of the Year at Utah Valley who transferred to Texas Tech closing season however performed in simply 11 video games as a result of accidents. In that restricted motion, the 6-11 heart averaged 11.1 issues and seven.9 rebounds, which demonstrated that he can also be productive in a rugged league. Aimaq is a serviceable rim protector and has proven the facility to step out and make 3-pointers over the last two seasons. At Cal, he’s reuniting with former Utah Valley trainer Mark Madsen after the 2 loved luck in combination up to now.

23. Brandon Murray

Old faculty: Georgetown

Assessing Murray’s efficiency at Georgetown is hard for the reason that Hoyas had been simply 7-25 (2-18 Big East) within the 2022-23 season. He averaged 13.7 issues according to recreation however made simply 31.8% of his 3-pointers. The 6-5 taking pictures guard additionally averaged 10.0 issues according to recreation as a freshman on an LSU group that reached the NCAA Tournament. He’s a excellent athlete and excellent defender, which makes it simple to consider Murray slotting in because the No. 3 possibility or 6th guy on a excellent energy convention group.

24. Olivier Nkamhoua

Old faculty: Tennessee

Nkamhoua is a stretch giant guy with a easy offensive talent set who averaged 10.8 issues on 51.3% taking pictures for an offensively challenged Tennessee group within the 2022-23 season. At 6-8 and 223 kilos, he is sufficiently big to play the 5 in maximum methods however flexible sufficient to protect energy forwards and a few wings. If he performed half-hour according to recreation in an open, fast moving machine, Nkamhoua may reasonable 13 or 14 issues according to recreation as a cast two-way participant.

Old faculty: Providence

Bynum is an undersized however battle-tested guard after taking part in heavy mins at Providence the closing 3 years. He’s only a profession 33% 3-point shooter however averaged 4.3 assists this previous season towards simply 1.6 turnovers. He additionally made 83.1% of his loose throws in 2022-23, which is a pleasant function for some degree guard.

Old faculty: Wyoming

Ike led a 25-9 Wyoming group in scoring and rebounding all over the 2021-22 season with 19.5 issues and 9.6 rebounds earlier than lacking the 2022-23 season due to damage. If the 6-9 giant guy can go back shut to 100%, he generally is a multi-year contributor for a NCAA Tournament group. While his sheer manufacturing jumps off the web page, Ike does have obstacles since he isn’t a shot blocker or an outdoor taking pictures risk.

Old faculty: Iona

Clayton gained MAAC Player of the Year whilst main Iona in scoring and serving to the Gaels to an NCAA Tournament look as a sophomore. The 6-2 guard hit 43.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.2 makes an attempt according to recreation and in addition averaged 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He has the makings of a high-major contributor.

Old faculty: Louisville

Somewhere throughout the 6-8, 230-pound body of Withers is a wonderful faculty basketball participant and even perhaps an NBA prospect. The former four-star prospect earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2020-21 for a good Cardinals’ squad earlier than regressing offensively over the last two seasons amid chaos inside the program. Withers ranked as Louisville’s best possible defender this season, according to evanmiya.com, and the correct trainer can be ready to construct off the possible Withers confirmed previous in his profession.

29. Jameer Nelson Jr.

Old faculty: Delaware | New faculty: TCU

Nelson led the CAA in scoring at 20.6 issues according to recreation all over the 2022-23 season and crowned the convention in steals with 2.4 according to contest. The 6-1 guard is just a profession 31.3% 3-point shooter however is excellent at discovering his spots throughout the arc and prospers at attaining the free-throw line, the place he made 77.6% of his makes an attempt this previous season. He can be instrumental at serving to TCU change celebrity guard Mike Miles, who declared for the NBA Draft.

30. Caleb Mills

Old faculty: Houston, Florida State

It seems like an entire life in the past that Mills earned All-ACC honors as a freshman at Houston all over the 2019-20 season. He averaged 13.2 issues that season earlier than shifting out the next yr and touchdown at Florida State. He averaged double figures the previous two seasons because the Seminoles struggled. He wishes to reveal extra consistency from the out of doors. But with a profession reasonable of 12.8 issues according to recreation at Houston and FSU, he is obviously were given the skill to be a gifted scoring guard in the correct machine.

31. Jaden Bradley

Old faculty: Alabama

Bradley’s position decreased because the season improved all over his freshman season at Alabama. But the previous McDonald’s All-American reached double figures 11 occasions and averaged 3.1 assists according to recreation in simply 19.8 mins of motion. The 6-3 former top-30 prospect has a ton of upside and a lot of eligibility final to develop into a better position than the only he performed for the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 general seed this previous season.