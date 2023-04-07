Shavon Randle: Family says Dallas broke promise of memorial

Shavon Randle’s circle of relatives stated the City of Dallas promised to put a tree or a plaque at the assets the place her stays have been discovered. Now, a home is being constructed there.

DALLAS — The circle of relatives of a teenage woman who used to be discovered murdered is enthusiastic about what they’re describing as a damaged promise from the City of Dallas.

This week, Shaquna Persley stated she used to be recommended a home is now being constructed at the lot the place her daughter used to be killed again in 2017.

Shavon Randle, 13, used to be abducted from a circle of relatives’s house in Lancaster. Days later the woman’s stays have been discovered inside of a boarded and vacant space on E. Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.

Community contributors started construction a memorial across the construction they started describing as a “house of horrors.” The City of Dallas ordered the home to be demolished in a while after discovering Randle’s stays and the ones of Michael Titus, a tender guy connected to the abduction probe.

Persley stated leaders and personnel from the City of Dallas instructed her a tree or memorial plaque could be positioned at the lot in honor of Randle.

“It kind of blew my mind, a little bit, to hear that they done actually built a house right there. After what I had been promised that they was going to do, far as in remembrance of Shavon,” Persley stated Thursday.

Developers have constructed a four-bedroom house at the lot the place Randle used to be killed. The identical assets the place the City of Dallas promised to put the memorial for Randle just about six years in the past.

"It really kind of makes me feel like they just forgot about my baby. That's really how I feel, like, ok, did y'all remember what y'all promised us," Persley defined.

According to Dallas County data, the empty E. Kiest Boulevard lot used to be bought to a builder in July 2022. City data display a construction allow used to be later granted in October 2022, 5 years after the demolition.

So a long way, the City of Dallas has now not answered to inquiries nor requests for remark in regards to the guarantees for a memorial at the lot.

Persley additionally stated she by no means won updates from town after repeated calls in years prior. She stated a number of personnel contributors took her quantity, announcing they’d have any individual get again to her.