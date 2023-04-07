United States Coast Guard Offloads Over $69 Million in Illegal Narcotics from Florida’s Coast

suspected smugglers will face prosecution in federal courtroom

(U.S. COAST GUARD) – The group of USS Farragut offloaded roughly 2,314 kilograms of cocaine and 1,986 kilos of marijuana price a mixed $69 million in Port Everglades, Florida Tuesday.

The suspected smugglers will face prosecution in federal courtroom via the Department of Justice.

The offloaded medicine have been seized from 4 go-fast smuggling vessel interdictions via the Farragut group with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 406 and Navy Combat Element (CEL) One from the “Jaguars” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Six Zero (HSM-60) in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

“We were proud to work with the U.S. Coast Guard on the frontline of the threat that transnational drug trafficking presents to national security,” mentioned Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of USS Farragut.

“Our experienced crew, HSM-60 CEL One, and the members of our LEDET were essential to the success of this operation.”

Numerous U.S. businesses from the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security, in conjunction with allied and world companions, cooperate in the hassle to fight transnational arranged crime.

The struggle in opposition to drug cartels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific Ocean is coordinated via Joint Interagency Task Force-South, primarily based in Key West, and calls for a team spirit of effort in all levels, from detection and tracking to interdiction and apprehension and in any case to prison prosecution via world companions and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

The legislation enforcement section of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is carried out below the authority of the Eleventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda, California.

The interdictions, together with the real boardings, are led and carried out via individuals of the U.S. Coast Guard.

