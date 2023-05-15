Monday, May 15, 2023
Sharks tracked off Atlantic coast by OCEARCH | 60 Minutes

As summertime starts to way, OCEARCH has inspired upon the duty of monitoring the positioning and actions of sharks within the ocean alongside the Atlantic coast. In a CBS News file referred to as “60 Minutes,” Bill Whitaker showcased the method of tagging and becoming the tough predators with transmitters again in 2019. The photos gifts the efforts of OCEARCH’s workforce as they paintings diligently to verify their analysis is not just confined to laboratories however is as an alternative delivered to existence in a far greater and herbal surroundings. This proactive way offers researchers a possibility to look at the behaviors of those creatures and report their travels in a extra herbal surroundings.

