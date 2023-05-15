Dallas Stars: How to watch and what time is Game 7





Fans in Dallas are eagerly looking ahead to the extremely expected Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken in the second one spherical of the Stanley Cup (*7*). With each groups turning in dominating performances all over the collection, this final removing sport is anticipated to be an intense matchup.

Fortunately for the Stars, they are going to be enjoying in entrance in their house crowd on Monday evening, May fifteenth, at 7 p.m. CT on the American Airlines Center. Fans can catch the motion on ESPN.

To display their improve, the Stars are encouraging lovers attending the sport to “paint the AAC victory green” by means of dressed in their absolute best inexperienced Stars apparel. The staff has additionally asked that lovers be of their seats by means of 6:30 p.m. to have fun Wyatt Johnston’s twentieth birthday earlier than the sport begins.

For last-minute tickets, there are nonetheless choices to be had via Ticketmaster or a verified reseller comparable to Vivid Seats.

The collection has been a difficult one for the Stars, beginning with a loss at house in Game 1. However, they controlled to soar again and win 3 key video games within the collection, together with Game 5 at house. With the Western Conference finals at the line, the Stars will give it their all in Game 7.

Lastly, do not leave out the risk to watch the highlights and recap of the playoff collection by means of observing the embedded video link.