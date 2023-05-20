Sunday, May 21, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital

Authorities in the Florida Keys say a shark bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital

SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. — A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Saturday.

The 35-year-old man was once fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he stuck the shark Friday evening. While it was once at the dock, it bit him in the foot, the sheriff’s place of business mentioned in a observation.

- Advertisement -

The angler was once flown by means of a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His situation now not identified on Saturday, the observation mentioned.

No additional main points had been supplied.

post credit to Source link

Previous article
11 recipes with ground meat, starring beef, turkey, lamb and chicken
Next article
Kurt Warner’s son, Kade, believes he’s ‘the smartest receiver in this draft class’

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks