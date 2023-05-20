11 recipes with ground meat, starring beef, turkey, lamb and chicken

Ground meat is a grocery retailer staple that may be constituted of various proteins — red meat, lamb, turkey, chicken and, increasingly more, plant-based — and ready in any selection of tactics. We maximum frequently recall to mind the use of it in burgers, meatballs and meatloaf.

But it could be a disgrace to restrict ourselves to those well-liked choices, particularly as ground meat is perfect for when you need to stretch a restricted quantity of protein to feed extra other people. Plus, there are the almost-infinite taste probabilities to believe. Here’s a sampling of concepts from our Recipe Finder that can assist you amplify your repertoire.