Shaq calls Angel Reese “probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal had top reward for Louisiana State University big name Angel Reese, who helped protected the faculty’s first basketball championship, calling her the “greatest athlete” to come out of the faculty.

The four-time NBA champion, who’s an LSU alumnus himself, mentioned on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” that she “delivered” a identify, and said she could have surpassed him amongst the faculty’s greatest sports activities stars.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to come out of LSU sports,” O’Neal, who lately serves as an analyst on “Inside the NBA,” mentioned. “You heard it here first. Man and female.”

“See, a lot of us got the package and we still got the package in our truck,” he added. “She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around – men and women – but she’s probably the greatest athlete.”

Shaq with some top reward for a fellow LSU athlete 👀 (by way of The Big Pod) pic.twitter.com/oR5AmC19rR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

LSU has a storied athletic historical past, with NBA Hall of Famer Pete Maravich, observe and box stars Lolo Jones and Armand Duplantis and Bengals teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase amongst its former student-athletes. Still, O’Neal, a two-time All-American all over his time at LSU, issues to Reese as the easiest.

“Some people are going to exclude to women athletes,” he mentioned. “I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU because she got it done. Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she is way more athletic than he is. So, you heard it here first.”

Reese, who performed two seasons with Maryland prior to moving to LSU, received nationwide consideration all over LSU’s contemporary championship run, averaging 23.3 points and 15.6 rebounds closing season for the Tigers. She gained some complaint after taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark all over the NCAA ultimate, however O’Neal or even Clark had been amongst her maximum public defenders.

