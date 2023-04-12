Florida House Republicans propose several crime bills | Florida

(The Center Square) – Florida could pass new legislation that could impose the death penalty on those found guilty of the sexual battery of children. Other measures would impose harsher penalties for repeat offenders of gun crimes and human trafficking.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference Wednesday with other members of the caucus to discuss constitutional carry and a plethora of new laws that will be on the House floor this week.

- Advertisement -

“As you know early in session we talked about our desire in the free state of Florida to expand the rights of law-abiding men and women to carry a firearm in their defense and in the defense of others,” Renner said.

House Bill 1297 by state Rep. Jessica Baker, R-Jacksonville, would allow a judge to impose the death penalty if the person is found guilty of the offense of sexual battery against a victim that is under the age of 12 years old. At least eight jurors in such a case would have to agree on the imposition of a death sentence.

That bill would likely face a legal challenge due to the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Kennedy v. Louisiana, where the high court ruled that the death penalty can’t be used except for any crime that didn’t involve a death.

- Advertisement -

Renner noted that this also means going after people who steal firearms and commit crimes with those firearms and added that that is where the Legislature’s focus will be — providing stiffer penalties for those who break the law.

Law enforcement will have access to additional tools to make sure they can pursue gun crimes in the Sunshine State. This includes money in the budget for more rapid ballistic testing and rapid DNA testing.

“If you commit a serious crime, you’re going to face the consequences of your actions. While diversion and rehabilitation are important to providing individuals who come in contact with the justice system an opportunity to correct their behavior, people must be held accountable,” Renner said, adding that the safety of Floridians is a top priority.

- Advertisement -

The House will consider the following legislation, which has all been added to the special order calendar on Thursday.

State Reps. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, and John Snyder, R- Palm City, are co-sponsors of HB 1465, which would increase penalties for repeat firearm offenses and carries a minimum 10- to 20-year sentence, with the possibility of a life sentence for human trafficking if a firearm was involved.

HB 1627 is sponsored by Garrison and the bill standardizes and expands pretrial detention offenses. It prohibits a person from being released before they have made their first appearance in front of a judge for certain offenses that may put the public at risk of harm.

HB 555 is sponsored by state Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Clearwater, and would require that a jury recommend the death penalty if at least eight of those jurors determine that the defendant should be sentenced to death. Currently, a jury has to unanimously agree that the death penalty should be imposed.

HB 537 sponsored by state Rep. David Silvers, D-West Palm Beach, would exclude offenders of heinous crimes from having their probation term reduced and they will also be prohibited from receiving any incentive time for good behavior.