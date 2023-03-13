A Florida guy and previous soldier used to be jailed on homicide fees within the killing of a pregnant soldier whose frame used to be discovered within the barracks of a former U.S. army airfield in Germany greater than twenty years in the past.

Shannon L. Wilkerson used to be recognized because the accused killer of 19-year-old U.S. Army Pfc. Amanda Gonzales, who used to be discovered lifeless at a Hanau, Germany air base in 2001, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Wilkerson used to be arrested and charged with one rely of first-degree homicide. He pleaded no longer to blame throughout a courtroom listening to on Thursday, in keeping with a courtroom submitting cited by means of Stars and Stripes. Officials added that the 42-year-old used to be charged beneath the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which provides the government jurisdiction to price former Armed Forces participants with alleged crimes dedicated on international soil.

On Nov. 5, 2001, Gonzales’ frame used to be discovered on her third-floor barracks room at Germany’s Hanau Army Airfield. Her dying used to be dominated murder by means of asphyxiation. At the time of her dying, Gonzales used to be on her first Army project and used to be assigned to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion as a prepare dinner.

Wilkerson used to be additionally a member of the U.S. Armed Forces on the time, federal prosecutors mentioned closing week. He used to be later discharged. Authorities haven’t specified what explicit proof tied Wilkerson to Gonzales’ homicide after just about 22 years.

“We are confident that someone out there knows something about the untimely death of this Soldier and her unborn child, and we are not giving up,” The United States Army CID spokesperson Chris Gray said in a 2011 statement. “We strongly inspire someone with information to touch us instantly.”

In the wake of her dying, family and friends of Gonzales had described her as an “inspiration,” who used to be “loved by many,” in keeping with a rewards flyer from 2001 that used to be cited by means of Stars and Stripes. At the time of her slaying, she used to be 4 months pregnant. Her unborn kid used to be anticipated in March 2002.

In 2011, the Army upped its praise to $125,000 for any information resulting in the arrest of Gonzales’ killer. The FBI had additionally prior to now issued a reward within the case.

Over the many years, the unsolved case had tormented Gonzales’ circle of relatives.

“It’s frustrating as hell,” Gonzales’ father, Santos Gonzales, mentioned in a 2008 interview with Stars and Stripes. “That was my first daughter, my only daughter … I know she had been in a struggle. I want some answers and maybe get a little closure.”

For her circle of relatives, the ache of Gonzales’ killing used to be additional exacerbated by means of the added lack of her unborn child.

“They took away my daughter and first grandchild,” Gloria Bates, Gonzales’ mom, instructed Stars and Stripes in 2008. “But I’ve actually forgiven (whoever killed her daughter). I’ve found it in my heart.”

Wilkerson faces the opportunity of existence in jail if convicted within the 2001 killing. It’s unclear if he is retained felony illustration to touch upon his behalf. The case stays open and energetic. The FBI is investigating.