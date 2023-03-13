Complete Guide To The Lakeside Flagship City

The small town of Erie rests at the south shores of the Great Lake with the similar identify. Many stunning puts in Pennsylvania are bucket-list worthy, however vacationers must imagine together with Erie on the most sensible in their lists. Erie is Pennsylvania’s best port town at the Great Lake and is the very best prevent for highway journeys or weekend getaways in New England. A the city nestled between thick woods and lake shores, Erie is wealthy in nature, tradition, and historical past.





- Advertisement -

During the warfare of 1812, Oliver Hazard Perry famously gained the Battle of Lake Erie and regained keep watch over of the Great Lake. The house port of his flagship, Niagara, is in Erie and has traditionally earned town the name of Flagship City. More poetically, many seek advice from Erie as The Gem City because of its immersion within the dazzling mirrored image of the lake on a brilliant day. Erie is Pennsylvania’s fifth-largest town, bustling and rising as a well-liked vacationer vacation spot.

Discover right here the highest ten issues to do in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Things To Do In Erie, Pennsylvania

There are many things to do in Erie. Between Lake Erie’s shores and Pennsylvania’s forests, nature fans will stay busy with all of the year-round outside actions the small town provides. For guests preferring to stick indoors, The Gem City additionally supplies a wealth of ancient, cultural, and family-friendly points of interest.

- Advertisement -

Among all of the superior issues guests can do in Pennsylvania, Erie’s most sensible ten contributions warrant a go back and forth for any traveler.

16 Dive Into The Outdoors At Presque Isle State Park

- Advertisement - Via: Karen Ridings on Unsplash Lakeside at Presque Isle State Park on a sunny day

The most well liked vacationer vacation spot in Erie, for nature fans and town dwellers alike, is Presque Isle State Park. The state park is a sprawling, sandy peninsula rolling out from town into Lake Erie. The word presque isle comes from French for “peninsula” or, slightly actually, “almost an island.”

Beaches and lighthouses line Presque Isle, permitting guests an opportunity for a summer season swim or a glimpse into historical past. The most well liked lighthouse has been transformed into the Presque Isle Lighthouse museum. Over ten seashores be offering surfers the best spot to surf and swim in Pennsylvania.

Most importantly, Presque Isle is a haven for hikers and bikers. The state park supplies over ten miles of scenic, wooded trails, starting from simple to tricky, from not up to half of 1 mile to over twelve miles.

Hours:

Open each day of the yr, 5 AM – sundown

Cost Of Admission:

Free

Notes:

Day-use best, no in a single day amenities | Beaches and lighthouse are open best at explicit occasions and seasons

15 Explore A Trail In Asbury Woods

Via: Donnie Rosie on Unsplash A serene brook twists thorough the woods at sundown in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is understood for its dense and lovely forests, so every other nice outside task in Erie is a brief go back and forth to Asbury Woods. Only a 15-minute pressure from the town middle, Asbury Woods has over 5 miles of tranquil, inexperienced trails and provides year-round nature actions.

The routes are family-friendly and appropriate for newcomers, with some even picturesque boardwalks. Additional actions come with cycling or hen observing.

Hours:

Monday – Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM | Sundays, 12 PM – 5 PM | November – March, closes one hour previous

Cost Of Admission:

Free

Note:

Snowshoes and cross-country ski leases to be had in iciness

Related These Are The 10 Most Beautiful Towns In Pennsylvania You Should Visit

14 Sail Into Lake Erie On A Victorian Princess Boat Tour

Via: Markus Winkler on Unsplash Tourists go a tranquil lake on a ship excursion

A go back and forth to the shores of a Great Lake would no longer be entire with out a boat excursion. The Victorian Princess is an unique paddle-wheeler that takes visitors alongside the coast and into the waters of Lake Erie.

Some of the studies introduced come with brunches, dinners, sightseeing, and moonlight cruises. The excursions go away from the port of Erie, close to the well-known Bicentennial Tower.

Office Hours:

Daily 9 AM – 8 PM | Tour hours range

Cost Of Tours:

From $15/particular person

Note:

Reservations should be made in the future sooner than, on-line or within the workplace

13 See Erie From Above At The Bicentennial Tower

Via: Bruno Passos from Burst Aerial view of a harbor the city at sundown

One iconic enchantment with surprising perspectives in Erie is the Bicentennial Tower. Constructed in 1996 to rejoice 200 years since its founding, the tower is an remark deck at the banks of Lake Erie. A go back and forth to the highest dazzles with perspectives of the small town, Presque Isle State Park, and the depths of Lake Erie.

The tower is positioned on the tip of the docks in downtown Erie. Visitors can benefit from the landscape any time of day, however on a heat summer season evening with lighthouses and the town lit up towards the vastness of the lake, vacationers are assured marvelous points of interest.

Hours:

Open day-to-day May & September, 10 AM – 6 PM | Open day-to-day June – August, 10 AM – 9 PM | Open Saturdays & Sundays, October – April, 11 AM – 4 PM

Cost Of Admission:

$6/adults | $2/kids 7 – 12

Note:

Free admission first Tuesday of the month

12 Visit Animals At The Erie Zoo

Via: Alexander Ross on Unsplash A brilliant yellow snake coiled round a department on the Erie Zoo

Another in style enchantment close to the downtown is the Erie Zoo. In 1927, the town built the zoo when they won Tom-boy the elephant as a present. Today, the zoo boasts animals from all over the world and a kids’s petting zoo.

This is a brilliant task to accompany a complete day in Erie since visitors typically spend about an hour and a part on the zoo.

Hours:

Open day-to-day 10 AM – 5 PM, March – November | Hours range in October

Cost Of Admission:

$11/adults | $9/seniors 62+ | $7/kids 2 – 12

Note:

Wheelchair-friendly routes during the zoo

11 Feel Like A Kid Again At Waldameer Park & Water World

Via: Drew Dau on Unsplash Aerial view of an amusement park close to the harbor

A well-known and vigorous family-friendly enchantment in Erie is Waldameer Park & Water World. The amusement park is the tenth-oldest within the country and one of the most few trolley parks nonetheless running. The identify Waldameer comes from German and interprets to woods by means of the ocean.

Located at the shores of Lake Erie simply sooner than the doorway to Presque Isle State park, vacationers can wander the grounds without spending a dime however should purchase a cross to head at the rides.

Entire households are certain to have a blast at Waldameer. The amusement park has vintage carnival rides like a funhouse and carousel. Modern points of interest come with drop tower rides, a picket rollercoaster, and flying swings. The water park splashes guests with a wave pool, slides, and an aquatic playground.

Summer Hours:

Waldameer 12 PM – 9 PM | Water World 11 AM – 7 PM | Closed Wednesdays

One-day cross with limitless get right of entry to to each parks:

$48/over 48 inches | $37/underneath 48 inches and seniors 60+

Notes:

Hours range by means of month | Additional price ticket choices to be had

10 Take The Kids To ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

Via; David Ramírez on Unsplash Children invested in drawing at a kids’s museum

More family-friendly actions in Erie come with the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum downtown. The museum goals households with kids 8 years outdated and more youthful, with quite a few hands-on science, artwork, and imaginative reveals.

The kids’s museum is the very best leisure for a morning or afternoon since households typically spend about two hours right here.

Hours:

Wednesday – Saturday, 10 AM – 5 PM | Sundays, 1 PM – 5 PM | Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

Cost of Admission:

$9/particular person 2 & older

Notes:

Wheelchair available

9 Watch A Performance At The Warner Theater

Via: Kilyan Sockalingum on Unsplash An in depth-up of a row of red-velvet seats within a vintage theater

The Warner Theater in Erie is a must-see web site for culturally-inclined vacationers. The French Renaissance-styled theater opened in 1931 and has served as a token of the previous in downtown Erie ever since.

Far from a forgotten vintage, then again, the pretty construction embellishes the road and steadily hosts events like Broadway performances, operas, and live shows.

Once a cinema, The Warner Theater used to be remodeled right into a appearing arts middle as a part of an effort to revitalize downtown Erie. The theater is famously house to the Erie Philharmonic and the Lake Erie Ballet.

Curious vacationers can appreciate the construction outdoor or name to time table a personal excursion of the ornate theater, covered with rows of vintage embroidered purple velvet seats.

8 Get Cultural At The Erie Art Museum

Via: Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash A boy gazes admiringly up at a contemporary artwork portrait at a museum of American artwork

Another prevent in downtown Erie for cultural vacationers is the Erie Art Museum. The museum showcases images and portray exhibitions, from ancient to fashionable American and world artists. They steadily replace their collections and be offering artwork categories.

Guests typically spend about an hour perusing the exhibitions on the Erie Art Museum.

Hours:

Thursdays & Fridays, 2 PM – 8 PM | Saturdays, 10 AM – 5 PM | Sundays, 1 PM – 6 PM | Closed Mondays – Wednesdays

Cost of Admission:

$10/adults 17+ | $8/seniors and scholars

Notes:

Wheelchair available

7 Take A Selfie At Schaefer’s Auto Art

Via: Pawel Kadysz on Unsplash An deserted vintage automobile in an overgrown box

One of the numerous quirky roadside points of interest on American highways, Schaefer’s Auto Art is an entertaining prevent on highway journeys and a novel factor to do round Erie. Just a fifteen-minute pressure from the town middle, an area neighbor has transformed his backyard into an expansive sculpture lawn.

Colorful antiques and deserted vehicles were masterfully recreated into atypical and festive sculptures. Completely unfastened, the outside museum is a amusing sight for photographers and a well-liked vacation spot for geocachers.

Hours:

Daily 8 AM – 9 PM

Cost of Admission:

Free

Related Heading To Pennsylvania? Explore This Fascinating Volkswagen Graveyard

6 More To See For Travelers With More Time In Erie

Via: Teslariu Mihai on Unsplash Runners jog over a slim bridge within the woods of Erie

Erie is one in all most of the absolute best weekend getaways in Pennsylvania.

Tourists with extra time to discover must imagine experiencing downtown Erie with all its eating places, stores, and nightlife. Visitors can spend a second of quiet mirrored image on the Arboretum at Frontier Park and Botanical Garden, which is unfastened and open day-to-day.

While visiting Erie, highway trippers and nature fans will indubitably wish to revel in a few of Pennsylvania’s most well liked state parks. Two lush climbing spaces not up to part an hour outdoor the town middle come with Erie Bluffs State Park and Wintergreen Gorge.

Tourists exploring the outskirts of Erie must seek for two spell binding coated bridges which can be ancient artifacts.

Shoppers is probably not excluded in Erie and will to find all their favourite shops on the Millcreek Mall Complex, simply at the fringe of the city.

Finally, historical past buffs must imagine visiting the Hagen History Center. The downtown museum provides a glimpse into the neighborhoods of the American previous, with relics akin to ancient mansions and a firehouse.

Additionally, guests can to find the namesake of town, the flagship of the American naval commander, on the Erie Maritime Museum close to the port. The museum proudly presentations a loyal reconstruction of america brig Niagara.

Related 10 Historic Reasons To Visit Philadelphia ASAP

5 Best Time To Go To Erie

Via: Taylor Noble on Unsplash Blue waters wash up onto the shores of Lake Erie on a brilliant day

Erie studies all 4 seasons, from chilly and snowy winters to sizzling and humid summers. However, the huge Lake Erie tempers the extremes and assists in keeping the local weather of the small town reasonable.

Best Time To Visit Erie: June-August

Temperatures: From 80° highs to 60° lows

Summer (June-August)

The absolute best time to consult with Erie is throughout the summer season months. The temperatures keep with ease prime with a low probability of precipitation, permitting vacationers to revel in the most productive of Erie’s nature spaces. Tourists may even stay busy in the summertime since the major occasions in Erie are hosted, and the primary points of interest are all open.

These occasions come with Tall Ships, a maritime birthday celebration the place individuals can discover or sail on tall ships, and Celebrate Erie, a citywide competition uplifting the worldwide neighborhood that calls Erie house.

Visitors must imagine that the summer season months might suggest upper lodging costs.

Spring (March-May)

Springtime in Erie starts with the chilly and concludes with hotter temperatures. Rain is extra not unusual, however vacationers can nonetheless experience nature actions. Many of the primary points of interest also are opening.

Via: Pavol Svantner on Unsplash A person adventures out close to the banks of Lake Erie on a grey iciness day

Fall (September-November)

The temperatures in Erie throughout the autumn can vary from highs of 80° to lows of 45°. Buffeted by means of the wind from Lake Erie and most often receiving rain or snow, those lows can really feel slightly cold.

Nevertheless, the forests of Pennsylvania will sing their own praises their absolute best colours from September into November, so vacationers may just make a selection Erie as one of the most East Coast’s tremendous comfy getaways to welcome in autumn.

Winter

The iciness is chilly in Erie, with temperatures soaring between 30° and 45° with a prime probability of snow. Cold-weather vacationers can pass snowshoeing or cross-country snowboarding, and hockey fans can catch the Erie Otters taking part in on the Erie Insurance Arena.

The hockey season runs from October via April.

Fall and iciness are the bottom vacationer occasions in Erie and coincide with the most affordable charges. However, vacationers must imagine that a number of eating places and major points of interest shall be closed because of the season.

4 Best Ways To Get Around Erie

Via: E. Vitka on Unsplash A snowy freeway twists via barren forests in Pennsylvania

The absolute best approach to get round Erie is by means of automobile. With restricted site visitors and flat terrain, using across the small town is a breeze. There are over 400 metered parking spots within the town middle. Major points of interest like Waldameer Park & Water World be offering visitors unfastened parking a lot.

Getting round Erie on foot is conceivable for vacationers exploring downtown points of interest and heading to the port. The extremes of the downtown are separated by means of about one hour of strolling. This is usually a excellent choice for warm-weather vacationers when there’s extra tourism and less parking areas downtown. However, Erie’s points of interest and state parks are absolute best reached by means of automobile.

Erie additionally has a public transportation device, the EMTA, with over thirty bus traces that attach Erie to its fast environment.

Bus Fares:

$1.65/trip | $0.45/switch

Hours of Service:

Hours range by means of line | From 6 AM – 9:30 PM

Erie provides Park-and-Ride products and services, in addition to a unfastened downtown trolley.

How To Get To Erie

Several interstates intersect round Erie: I-79, I-86, and I-90. Amtrak passes via Erie and forestalls on the ancient Union Station downtown. Greyhound buses additionally provider Erie. Sailors can quickly dock their boats at public marinas.

3 Where To Eat In Erie

Via: Adrien Sala on Unsplash Clams in broth at a seafood eating place

On the shores of the Great Lake, Erie provides scrumptious fish and seafood along global and vintage American delicacies. Eating out in Erie is inexpensive.

Breakfast

For a vintage American diner in downtown Erie, take a look at:

Zodiac Dinor

Hours:

Daily 8 AM – 1 PM

Cost:

$

Address:

2516 State St, Erie, PA

Recommended:

Banana bread French toast | Omelets

More health-conscious guests can consult with:

The Juice Jar

Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday, 8 AM – 4 PM | Sundays, 10 AM – 2 PM | Closed Mondays

Cost:

$$

Address:

2620 W eighth St, Erie, PA

Recommended:

Smoothies | Vegan dishes | Brunch

Lunch

Tourists hungry for seafood can pass to the preferred chain eating place:

Storming Crab

Hours:

Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 AM – 10 PM | Fridays & Saturdays, 11:30 AM – 11 PM

Cost:

$$

Address:

7791 Peach St, Erie, PA

Best Dishes:

Seafood baskets

For vacationers getting into the Presque Isle State Park or making ready for an afternoon at Waldameer, an very important prevent is at this iconic retro-style American eating place:

Sara’s Restaurant

Hours:

Vary by means of season | Closed October – March

Cost:

$

Address:

At the doorway to Presque Isle State Park in Sara’s Campground

Customers Love:

Ice cream cones | Fried zucchini fries

Visitors who want a candy deal with to energy them throughout the afternoon must prevent by means of this ancient Old-World chocolate store:

Pulakos Chocolates

Hours:

Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 5:30 PM



| Fridays, 10 AM – 3 PM | Closed Sundays

Cost:

$$

Address:

2530 Parade St, Erie, PA

Customers Love:

Chocolate-covered culmination

Via: Mike Toler en Pixabay A solitary lighthouse sits on rocks main out into Lake Erie

Dinner

Tourists in search of a quieter, upscale dinner can head to the Little Italy house close to downtown Erie for:

Mi Scuzi

Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday, 5 PM – 9 PM | Saturdays, 5 PM – 10 PM | Sundays, 1 PM – 5 PM | Closed Mondays

Cost:

$$$

Address:

2641 Myrtle St, Erie, PA

Recommended:

Garlic knots | Ravioli Grande

Notes:

Gluten-free pasta is to be had

A full of life spot in the summertime, this eating place at the docks has tasty foods and drinks to pair with perspectives over Lake Erie:

Rum Runners

Hours:

Vary by means of season | Closed October – March

Cost:

$$

Address:

133 E Dobbins Landing, Erie, PA

Recommended:

Greek fries | Perch & chips

Notes:

Happy Hour drink specials

End the day with vintage American bar meals at:

Plymouth Tavern

Hours:

Sunday – Wednesday, 4 PM – 11 PM | Thursday – Saturday, 4 PM-midnight

Cost:

$

Address:

1109 State St, Erie, PA

Dive bar favorites:

Reuben sandwich | Pretzels

Notes:

Happy hour specials

Drinks

Room 33 Speakeasy

Hours:

Monday – Thursday, 4 PM – 10 PM | Fridays & Saturdays, 4 PM – 11 PM | Closed Sundays

Cost:

$$

Address:

1033 State St, Erie, PA

Recommended:

Prohibition-style cocktails

Voodoo Brewing Co.

Hours:

Wednesdays & Thursdays, midday – 10 PM | Fridays & Saturdays, noon-midnight | Sundays, 11 AM – 6 PM | Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

Cost:

$$

Address:

101 Boston Store Pl, Erie, PA

Recommended:

Cold craft beers from the faucet

Tourists touring via Erie on a highway go back and forth must know the small town unearths itself alongside the Great Lakes Seaway Trail. This scenic American freeway weaves throughout the woods alongside Lake Erie’s coast and boasts a number of wineries.

Penn Shore Winery and Vineyards

Hours:

Monday – Saturday, 9 AM – 5:30 PM | Sundays, 11 AM – 4:30 PM

Cost:

$$

Address:

10225 E Lake Rd, North East, PA

Recommended:

Local wine tastings

Related Lake Erie Grape Belt: See The Ruins Of This Old Vineyard

Foodies can upload Erie to their listing as a result of it’s an intersection of a few newly-created meals trails in Pennsylvania. The Lake Erie Ale Trail, a direction of bars for craft beer fans, passes via downtown Erie. One spot vacationers must consult with is:

Lavery Brewing Company

Hours:

Monday – Saturday, midday – 10 PM | Sundays, midday – 8 PM

Cost:

$$

Address:

128 W twelfth St, Erie, PA

Recommended:

IPAs

2 Where To Stay In Erie

Via: Megs Harrison on Unsplash Lovely sundown at Presque Isle Park in Erie

The absolute best puts to stick in Erie are downtown for comfort, alongside the port for perspectives and points of interest, or simply outdoor town for a quieter nature-driven holiday.

Luxury

Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel

Price Range:

From $160/evening

Why You Should Book:

Three-star lodge with lakefront perspectives | Indoor pool | Fitness middle

Lakeview On The Lake

Price Range:

From $220/evening

Why You Should Book:

Beautiful location with lakeside perspectives | Private seashore | Outdoor pool

Mid-Range

Spencer House Bed & Breakfast

Price Range:

From $110/evening

Why You Should Book:

Historical space close to downtown points of interest

Wingate by Wyndham Erie

Price Range:

From $90/evening

Why You Should Book:

Indoor pool | Fitness middle

Via: Ryan Stone on Unsplash Cabin within the woods of Pennsylvania on a brilliant day

Budget

Erie provides many inexpensive choices for budget-conscious vacationers or campers.

Motel 6

Price Range:

From $65/evening

Why You Should Book:

Two-star lodge close to downtown points of interest | 24-hour entrance table

Camping

Erie is a wealthy herbal atmosphere with many outside actions that draw in highway trippers and campers. During their keep in Erie, vacationers might to find one of the most absolute best cabin leases in Pennsylvania.

Campgrounds outdoor town come with Lampe Marina Campground, which provides complete cabins, and Presque Isle Passage, which supplies campsites. Both campgrounds are nice choices for parking an RV.

Related Is Glamping Better Than Camping? 10 Differences You Might Not Realize

1 How To Spend The Perfect Day In Erie

Via: chuck derby on Unsplash Waves roll onto the seashore on a brilliant day close to Erie, Pennsylvania

The very best day in Erie begins on the Presque Isle State Park. Depending at the season, vacationers can spend a whole morning roaming 11 miles of trails, swimming or browsing on the seashores, or trying out the ancient lighthouses.

Close to the state park’s front, the very best day in Erie continues at Waldameer Park & Water World, the place vacationers can decide to an adventurous afternoon of wave swimming pools and curler coasters. Tourists must snatch lunch on the within sight Sarah’s Restaurant, an iconic retro-style diner.

For a quieter afternoon, guests must pursue their very best day in Erie downtown, the place they may be able to browse stores, museums, or the Erie Zoo.

Without a doubt, the very best day in Erie ends at the docks. First, climb to the highest of the Bicentennial Tower to surprise at Erie lit up towards the vastness of the Great Lake. Finally, head to a full of life portside eating place the place seafood fans can banquet along perspectives of Lake Erie.

FAQ

Q: What are the most productive unfastened issues to do in Erie, Pennsylvania?

Erie is an inexpensive vacation spot for lodging and consuming out. It is one of the affordable weekend getaways in america.

The absolute best affordable issues to do in Erie come with strolling or swimming at Presque Isle State Park or using simply outdoor the city to hike via trails in improbable Pennsylvania forests. Budget points of interest in Erie come with visiting the Bicentennial Tower or one of the ancient lighthouses. Other cost-friendly points of interest come with admiring the Warner Theater downtown or taking footage at Schaefer’s Auto Art.

Tourist season is in the summertime, so Erie is likely one of the maximum inexpensive puts to consult with within the autumn in america.

Q: What are the most productive issues to do in Erie for {couples}?

The absolute best actions for {couples} in Erie are purchasing tickets for a display at Warner Theater, admiring artwork on the Erie Art Museum, or having a romantic dinner at a cafe at the docks.

Q: Is Erie PA price visiting?

Erie is price visiting for its seashores, adventurous outside actions (and water parks), and numerous museums and ancient websites. Travelers may even stroll underneath the Erie Canal.