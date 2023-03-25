Several hurt in explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

A big explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Friday has left a number of other folks injured.

The explosion happened at the R.M. Palmer Company, consistent with CBS Philadelphia. Video from the scene confirmed flames and black smoke billowing loads of toes into the air.

Reading Hospital gained a complete of 8 sufferers, a health center spokesperson informed CBS News. Of the ones, one was once transferred to some other health center, two have been in truthful situation, and the opposite 5 have been anticipated to be handled and discharged, the spokesperson stated.

It’s unclear if there have been some other accidents or imaginable fatalities. No additional main points have been in an instant showed.

R.M. Palmer’s factory manufactures seasonal goodies for events akin to Easter, Christmas and Halloween, consistent with the corporate’s website, and employs about 850 other folks.

The the town of West Reading, situated in Berks County, is roughly 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Explosion and three alarm fireplace in #WestReading #Berks County on 2d Ave off Penn Ave. This has Penn Ave closed at RT-422. @511PAAllentown @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/nfqMTSDisB — Traffic at the Twos (@KYWRadioTraffic) March 24, 2023

