Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Texas

DCSO information compromised due to sold hardware

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
DCSO information compromised due to sold hardware



DALLAS — Several thousand computer systems up to now owned by means of Dallas County and auctioned off contained non-public information, some even containing prison justice information, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Other departments apart from DCSO have been suffering from this, officers mentioned, as they’d computer systems within the batch auctioned. Some of the computer systems lately in use by means of DCSO lack right kind encryption to give protection to the information. 

- Advertisement -

“In this age of information blatant violation of the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) rules and careless compromise of security is unacceptable,” Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said in a statement. “We will work with Dallas County Information Technology Department, to hold them accountable and with the Dallas County Privacy Office to mitigate this matter.”

Dallas County’s information era place of job has instructed Brown that the place of job is taking steps to right kind encryption problems with their present computer systems. The county has additionally knowledgeable DCSO they’re taking steps to mitigate the location. 



tale by means of Source link

Previous article
Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Next article
Several hurt in explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks