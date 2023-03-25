DCSO information compromised due to sold hardware







DALLAS — Several thousand computer systems up to now owned by means of Dallas County and auctioned off contained non-public information, some even containing prison justice information, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Other departments apart from DCSO have been suffering from this, officers mentioned, as they’d computer systems within the batch auctioned. Some of the computer systems lately in use by means of DCSO lack right kind encryption to give protection to the information.

"In this age of information blatant violation of the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) rules and careless compromise of security is unacceptable," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said in a statement. "We will work with Dallas County Information Technology Department, to hold them accountable and with the Dallas County Privacy Office to mitigate this matter."

Dallas County’s information era place of job has instructed Brown that the place of job is taking steps to right kind encryption problems with their present computer systems. The county has additionally knowledgeable DCSO they’re taking steps to mitigate the location.





