Serial sexual assault suspect arrested in downtown LA; LAPD seeks more possible victims

Saturday, May 27, 2023 12:02AM

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police are in quest of more possible victims of a person who was once arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and filming girls.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, was once arrested in downtown L.A. April 26, and is being hung on a no-bail warrant for more than one counts of forcible rape, intimate spouse violence and stalking, consistent with the LAPD.

“Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse,” police alleged in a news free up.

A photograph of the suspect was once launched via police as detectives imagine there are further victims.

Anyone with information is requested to touch Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center (213) 709-9017. People may additionally name 1-877-LAPD-247.

Anonymous guidelines can also be submitted via calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or at the site www.lacrimestoppers.org.

