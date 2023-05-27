Family of man fatally shot by Walgreens security guard files $25M wrongful death lawsuit

The circle of relatives of a man fatally shot by a security guard in a San Francisco Walgreens ultimate month all over an obvious shoplifting altercation has filed a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Banko Brown, 24, died on April 27 following an altercation with the guard, police mentioned. The guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, has no longer been charged within the capturing.

Attorneys for Banko’s folks introduced Friday they have got filed a civil lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court towards Walgreens, Anthony and Kingdom Group Protective Services, which gives security for Walgreens and employs Anthony.

A press convention is held to announce the circle of relatives of Banko Brown is submitting of a wrongful death lawsuit, May 26, 2023. KGO

“Deadly force was not the way to handle this,” civil rights lawyer John Burris informed journalists all over a Friday press briefing, calling it a “petty theft situation.”

“You’re talking about taking a person’s life in connection with $15, $14,” Burris mentioned.

The lawsuit claims that Walgreens and Kingdom Group Protective Services have inspired their armed security officials to make use of drive to detain suspected shoplifters.

“Walgreens is responsible,” Burris mentioned. “It’s Banko’s blood that’s on their heart and on their conscious and on their hands.”

A Walgreens spokesperson informed ABC News they don’t seem to be commenting at the lawsuit. ABC News has reached out to Kingdom Group Protective Services.

A Walgreens spokesperson in the past informed ABC News: “We are offering condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time. The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our stores.”

A spokesperson for Kingdom Group Protective Services additionally in the past informed ABC News that it’s “fully cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of this extremely unfortunate incident and are deeply saddened by the loss of Banko Brown’s life. At this time, we are not permitted to comment further.”

ABC News used to be not able to achieve Anthony for remark.

An symbol taken from surveillance video launched by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office presentations the moments ahead of a Walgreens security guard fatally shot an alleged shoplifter on April 27, 2023. San Francisco District Attorney’s Office

The incident came about at a Walgreens in downtown San Francisco on April 27 simply after 6:30 p.m. PT, consistent with the police file. The surveillance video, which doesn’t have sound, purportedly presentations Brown making an attempt to depart the shop with out paying for a bag complete of pieces. The on-duty and lawfully armed security guard, Anthony, stops Brown then the 2 have interaction in a combat. The two combat for lower than a minute till Anthony pins Brown to the bottom, as consumers proceed to go into and go out the shop.

The video then purportedly presentations Anthony letting pass of Brown, who choices up the bag and heads for the go out. Brown turns round and walks backward out the door then seems to step towards Anthony. Anthony lifts his gun and fires a unmarried shot, placing Brown within the chest. Brown falls to the bottom simply outdoor the shop.

In an interview with police, Anthony mentioned he informed Brown to “put the items back” however that Brown “refused” and used to be “aggressive.” Anthony mentioned he went to take the pieces however that Brown fought to stay them and many times threatened to stab him as a combat ensued. Police mentioned a knife used to be no longer discovered on Brown.

Attorneys for Brown’s circle of relatives additionally driven again towards claims that Brown threatened to stab the guard, announcing Friday that witnesses have no longer corroborated that.

A protester holds an indication all over an illustration for Banko Brown outdoor of the San Francisco district lawyer’s workplace, May 17, 2023, in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Brown, who struggled with homelessness, labored as a group organizer for the Young Women’s Freedom Center, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that gives toughen for younger ladies and transgender early life throughout California.

In in search of no less than $25 million in damages, Burris mentioned they would like the lawsuit to ship a message that “the value of a human life cannot be diminished because of their station in life, who they are.”

“This was a young person, 24 years old, whose life was taken unnecessarily so,” Burris mentioned.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office declined to record prison fees towards the security guard, mentioning inadequate proof that Anthony used to be no longer performing in lawful self-defense.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta this week agreed to study the district lawyer’s workplace’s choice this week to look whether or not it used to be an “abuse of discretion,” ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.

ABC News’ Morgan Winsor contributed to this file.