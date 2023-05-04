HOUSTON – The University of Houston observe and box workforce is about to host the Tom Tellez Invitational on Friday, May fifth. The tournament will function Senior Day, honoring 20 seniors because the Cougars get ready to wrap up their common season earlier than heading to the American Athletic Conference Championships from May 12-14.
|TOM TELLEZ INVITATIONAL
|Dates | Time
|Friday, May 5 | All Day
|Location
|Carl Lewis International Complex | Houston, Texas
|Teams
|Houston (host), Hill College, Jacksonville College (ladies simplest), Loyola-New Orleans (ladies simplest), Rice, SAGU (males simplest), Sam Houston, Southwestern (Tex.), SFA, Texas Lutheran, Texas Wesleyan
|Live Stream
|Watch
|Live Results
|Live Results
|Meet Schedule
|Schedule
|Meet Information
|Meet Information
