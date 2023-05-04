Thursday, May 4, 2023
Senior Day Caps Regular Season

HOUSTON – The University of Houston observe and box workforce is about to host the Tom Tellez Invitational on Friday, May fifth. The tournament will function Senior Day, honoring 20 seniors because the Cougars get ready to wrap up their common season earlier than heading to the American Athletic Conference Championships from May 12-14.

TOM TELLEZ INVITATIONAL
Dates | Time Friday, May 5 | All Day
Location Carl Lewis International Complex | Houston, Texas
Teams Houston (host), Hill College, Jacksonville College (ladies simplest), Loyola-New Orleans (ladies simplest), Rice, SAGU (males simplest), Sam Houston, Southwestern (Tex.), SFA, Texas Lutheran, Texas Wesleyan
Live Stream Watch
Live Results Live Results
Meet Schedule Schedule
Meet Information Meet Information
