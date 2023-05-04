New York, California probe workplace issues at the NFL





Attorneys normal in California and New York have introduced an investigation into the National Football League for doable violations of pay fairness and anti-discrimination regulations. This probe comes after a former NFL director, Jennifer Love, filed a lawsuit claiming age and gender discrimination in opposition to the league, describing its paintings atmosphere as sexist and comparable to a boys’ membership. The NFL, which has over 1,000 workers throughout California and New York, stated it intends to “fully cooperate with the attorneys general” and denies the allegations, pointing out that its places of work are inclusive of all backgrounds, races and genders. The league has a historical past of discrimination complaints and allegations, together with a 2002 New York Times article detailing the lawsuits of 30 former girls workers who reported retaliation after submitting workplace grievances. State prosecutors in Virginia introduced a probe closing 12 months into alleged workplace misconduct by way of executives of the Washington Commanders, whilst the NFL additionally settled a 2018 lawsuit with a former stylist for its community, Jami Cantor, who had claimed sexual harassment and workplace retaliation. The lawyers normal have voiced considerations that the NFL has didn’t adequately deal with such issues, in spite of a letter despatched by way of them and their friends to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell closing 12 months.

