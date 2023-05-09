Senate votes against DC criminal code revisions





The US Senate has voted to block the new crime laws and reject the proposed overhaul of the criminal code in the District of Columbia, citing concerns about rising violent crime rates across the nation. The D.C. Crime Disapproval Resolution, H.J. Res. 26, was passed with a vote of 81-14-1, with one senator voting “present.” The revisions, which aimed to lower maximum penalties for burglary, carjacking, and robbery, were approved by the D.C. Council last year in the first comprehensive revision of the District’s criminal code since its creation in 1901. The decision to repeal the update comes after weeks of debates and protests, and despite calls from the D.C. Council to withdraw the criminal code changes, the Senate went ahead with the resolution. Protests erupted in response, with some resulting in arrests. The passage of the resolution means that the District will continue to operate under the 100-year-old criminal code. However, some have criticized the decision, warning that it may lead to further harm to public safety.

