Footy player manager Ricky Nixon explodes at AFL icons Wayne Carey & Tony Shaw in unprintable spray

Controversial former player agent Ricky Nixon became heads lately when he publicly exploded at AFL legends Wayne Carey and Tony Shaw over their stance on avid gamers suing the league after struggling concussions.

The incident spread out all the way through a Prestige Global Events dinner hosted at the Glasshouse in Collingwood – and Nixon did not mince his phrases.

Responding to feedback from premiership-winning Magpies captain Shaw that the rising choice of concussion court cases being filed via former footy avid gamers won’t hang up in courtroom, Nixon misplaced his cool, in keeping with the Herald Sun.

It additionally adopted feedback from Carey that being concussed used to be a ‘badge of honour’ all the way through his adorned stint with the Kangaroos, which integrated two premierships.

‘Shawry and Wayne Carey, pull your f***ing heads in,’ Nixon stated.

‘You did not organize those avid gamers and the stuff they have long past thru, and the well being [struggles] they have had.’

Other audio system and visitors at the Glasshouse integrated AFL identities Sam Newman, Kevin Sheedy, Peter Daicos, Jonathan Brown and James Hird.

Shaw wasn’t intimidated via Nixon’s public outburst, mentioning: ‘I am hoping you are no longer in the category motion seeking to make a quid out of it.

‘I’ve were given no worries in regards to the ridgy-didge blokes, however you already know there is going to be numerous avid gamers taking place that observe who have not even had problems.’

After retiring from AFL in 1993, Nixon briefly become essentially the most influential player agent in the code.

At his top, Nixon had the likes of Carey, Gary Ablett Snr, Jason Dunstall, Gary Lyon and Tony Lockett on his books.

Controversy additionally adopted Nixon, and in 2011 he misplaced his AFL accreditation following over his dating with then 17-year-old Kim Duthie.