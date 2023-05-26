School bus driver busted for DUI in Rancho Cucamonga

An arrest was once made on Wednesday in Rancho Cucamonga when a 48-year-old college bus driver was once discovered to be riding drunk, in step with a news unlock from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident came about round 2:18 p.m. outdoor Etiwanda High School situated at 13500 Victoria Street.

Deputies administered a box sobriety take a look at at the driver, Lalisha Ann Julius, who’s a 48-year-old worker of the Chaffey Joint Union High School District and a resident of Fontana. Julius was once charged with riding drunk and a blood alcohol stage of .08 or extra and was once taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

According to government, there have been no scholars, youngsters, or passengers at the bus with Julius all through the time of the incident.

For any information relating to this incident, touch Deputies Michael McDonald or Melissa Harrison of the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. To stay nameless, name the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or consult with WeTip.com.