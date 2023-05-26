Man joins VIP convoy, hugs German chancellor; security breach under investigation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech all over a rite to have a good time the twenty fifth anniversary of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday May 24, 2023. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool by way of AP)

BERLIN — German police were left red-faced after a member of the general public used to be ready to slide right into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz after which give him a hearty hug as he ready to board a aircraft at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported Friday that Scholz’s bodyguards best learned their mistake later, and chased the person down.

In a commentary, federal police mentioned the person used to be detained however they declined to supply additional main points “for tactical reasons.”

Scholz’s place of business showed the incident, which took place overdue Wednesday as Scholz made his as far back as Berlin following a party for the twenty fifth anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody used to be harm within the incident however an investigation into the security breach has been introduced, police mentioned.