SB 14 vote delayed for second time this week









The arguable Senate Bill 14 has brought about delays and disruptions, with lawmakers shifting to desk the invoice vote till subsequent week. Senate Bill 14 would ban “gender-transitioning care” for minors, together with hormone remedy, puberty blockers, and social and emotional treatments. Both facets of the problem have needed to workout endurance right through the delays and procedural problems. Even with 3 separate point-of-orders to stall the invoice on Friday, fighters of the invoice see the delays as a small victory. (*14*), Bob Green, who helps the invoice, refers back to the delays as simply a “delay tactic” and hopes it’s going to no longer require a unique consultation to unravel. The invoice has resulted in many of us attending the hearings, together with Callie Butcher, who identifies as a trans lady and LGBTQ civil rights legal professional, declaring, “I couldn’t sit quietly at home, that would cause me more stress than being here.” There were fireworks on the hearings, with DPS soldiers arresting two folks right through the Tuesday consultation. Both facets, Protect Trans Kids and Save Texas Kids, wore shirts to constitute their stance at the invoice and stuffed the gallery within the House chambers. If the invoice is authorized right through its second studying subsequent week, it’s going to get a 3rd studying and vote prior to it is going to the Governor.