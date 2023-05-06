Jordan Neely latest: Daniel Penny identified as ex-Marine who fatally choked homeless passenger

Outrage over dying of homeless guy on New York subway

A former US Marine who positioned Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway teach has been identified as Daniel Penny in a couple of experiences.

The 24-year-old guy has reportedly employed lawyer Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican in opposition to Alvin Bragg for the place of work of Manhattan district lawyer in 2021. Mr Bragg gained greater than 80 according to cent of the vote.

Manhattan prosecutors are investigating Neely’s dying after town’s clinical examiner decided the 30-year-old guy, a Michael Jackson impersonator who used to be experiencing homelessness, died from the compression in opposition to his neck. His dying used to be dominated a murder. No arrests were made.

Harrowing photos filmed by means of journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez captured the deadly come across that spread out on an F teach in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The incident has sparked protests around the town tough justice for Neely’s killing, whilst federal, state and native officers have condemned risky political rhetoric surrounding homelessness and the loss of urgency from Mayor Eric Adams.

