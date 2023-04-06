Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert dies at 78

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Government introduced the passing of Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy C. Detert.

Sarasota County stated Commissioner Detert gave up the ghost peacefully in her house Wednesday night.

According to Sarasota County Republicans, Detert served Sarasota County for 30 years as a member of the Sarasota County School Board, the Florida Legislature and the Sarasota County Commission.

Sarasota County stated main points referring to public memorial products and services will likely be launched as information turns into to be had.