Will the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones, land Lamar Jackson

Bill Belichick is sad with quarterback Mac Jones, may just the Patriots swing a deal and land big name Lamar Jackson?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Things don’t seem to be taking a look excellent for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots at this time, as a couple of resources document the head trainer has been buying groceries his quarterback, Mac Jones, to no less than 4 other groups this offseason.

Belichick and Jones had a falling out reportedly stemming from an incident in January the place Jones sought outdoor lend a hand to take a look at to mend New England's offensive struggles – a transfer that understandably did not take a seat neatly with Belichick.

This is the time of 12 months the place rumors – many which don’t seem to be to be believed – are swirling about. However, no less than consistent with Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson of the Peacock and Williamson NFL show, this passes the take a look at.

“There was frustration, to be kind, last year,” Williamson said. “We can blame the coordinators and all that, but Bill [Belichick] hired those coordinators. He’s the czar and he’s not used to people questioning him, including [Tom] Brady. I bet that didn’t sit well with Belichick, who’s a pretty ornery fellow to begin with.”

Finding a trade spouse for Jones could also be tricky, and turns out not going to occur till after the NFL draft when groups who do not get the participant they would like might pivot and inquire about Jones' availability.

That might make it tricky for the Patriots to enroll in the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes, even though Williamson believes it is time for Belichick and corporate to imagine making a metamorphosis of that magnitude.

“Give me Lamar and let’s run this thing back,” Williamson stated. “They already run the ball well with [Rhamondre] Stevenson, they don’t throw the ball well to begin with. It’s better weapons than Lamar has had….[If] no one is going to bite on Lamar, if I can get him for 80% of the asking price, he’s still the same player.”