Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight’s first poster out! : Bollywood News

The makers of Gaslight launched its first poster lately. The movie is slated to circulation solely at the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31. The legitimate trailer for the film might be launched through the makers on March 142023.

Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight’s first poster out!

In the posterVikrant is noticed sporting a lantern status subsequent to Chitrangada at the back of Sara within the first poster. Taking to Sara shared the poster captioned“One murdermany suspectszero trust. #Gaslight trailer Out Tomorrow. Gaslight streaming on 31st March on @disneyplushotstar #GaslightOnHotstar.”

Talking in regards to the filmANI quoted Sara pronouncing“Gaslight has been a learning curve for methe character story is very distinctive from the ones I have played before. The film has given me an opportunity to expmy horizons in acting introduce different shades of Sara to my fans. It is an interesting whodunit will keep the audience at the edge of their seats till the end. It has been an exciting journey during the shoot. Gaslight also marks my second association with Disney+ Hotstar I am looking forward to audience’s reactions once they watch it.”

DirectorPavan Kripalanisaid“Gaslight is a high-octane suspense thrillerthe film will urge you to dig deep hop onto a journey that brings new twists turns as the story unfolds. With actors like Sara Ali KhanVikrant Massey Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast associating with Disney+ HotstarI couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.”

Sara used to be closing noticed in Atrangi Reco-starring Dhanush. Directed through AanL Raithe movie used to be launched at once on Disney+ Hotstar. She has a number of tasks in her kitty together with, excluding Gaslight. She additionally has Murder Mubarakhelmed through Homi Adajania Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled rom-com movie reverse Vicky Kaushal.

