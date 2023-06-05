SAPD Chief William McManus to hold update on weekend shootings in San Antonio

The San Antonio Police Chief, William McManus, is anticipated to supply an update following a number of shootings that took place over the weekend in the San Antonio neighborhood.

The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at Public Safety Headquarters, and it’ll be livestreamed in this text and on YouTube. Please observe that there is also delays, and if there’s no livestream to be had, we recommend returning at a later time.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday afternoon, the latest fatal taking pictures took place when two gunmen entered a barber store within North Star Mall and shot a person who was once receiving a haircut, as reported via SAPD Public Information Officer Nick Soliz on Sunday.

Adam Glass, a 33-year-old guy who was once recognized because the sufferer, was once pronounced useless on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and main points are restricted at the moment. However, Soliz mentioned that they consider it was once a focused assault.

The suspects fled the scene, and officials were looking the realm however have no longer been ready to find them but.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, on Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was once shot all the way through a disagreement on the West Side, someone else was once shot all the way through an issue at a Northeast Side resort, and a 3rd individual was once shot all the way through an issue on the Northwest Side.

Another focused taking pictures took place on Saturday afternoon on the Antioch Village Apartments on Upland Road. McManus reported that an 18-year-old guy, Geremiah Hardeman, was once killed all the way through the shootout and was once no longer the supposed goal.

Additionally, a focused drive-by taking pictures at an condominium advanced in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road on Friday afternoon left 4 folks hospitalized, together with a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 60-year-old girl.

- Advertisement -

Soliz discussed that it does no longer seem that every one 3 focused assaults are similar, however investigations are ongoing.

Read additionally: