What we know about Fairfield Lake State Park’s closing and new attempts to save it

Last week, a personal developer purchased a big house of rural land, together with Fairfield Lake State Park. However, Texas officers try to make it public as soon as once more.

The imaginable closure of the park has introduced consideration to the standing of Texas’s public parks and fostered conversations about non-public land rights, in particular with regards to eminent area. Here are the most recent traits:

Is Fairfield Lake State Park closed?

Yes, the park in Freestone County closed to the general public on Sunday, perhaps completely. The state’s hire at the land ends on June 13, and park workers were decommissioning the park forward of that date.

Who owned the park land, and who owns it now?

Vistra Energy, a personal corporate, owned the land and leased the park portion to Texas totally free since 1971. Dallas-based developer Todd Interests has had the 5,000-acre land below contract for over a 12 months and in the end closed the deal final week. Todd Interests now owns the land, and the state’s hire expires subsequent week.

Did TPWD ever take a look at to purchase the land?

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department didn’t acquire the land when it used to be first indexed on the market in 2021 for $110 million. Officials didn’t have the sources to purchase the land at the moment. Recently, the dept presented to pay $25 million to purchase out Todd Interests’ contract, however the deal didn’t undergo.

What are Todd Interests’ plans for the land?

Todd Interests has printed plans to create a gated group referred to as the Freestone Club with multimillion-dollar houses, a golfing path, and a rustic membership. The challenge is anticipated to value greater than $1 billion.



The 5,000-acre Freestone group south of Dallas will come with a group middle referred to as The Point. (Contributed / Todd Interests)

What is TPWD doing to get the land again?

It isn’t but transparent what steps TPWD will take. However, officers have now not given up in spite of the land being offered to a personal purchaser. TPWD commissioners have scheduled a unique assembly for Saturday morning to talk about choices. The 5,000-acre land comprises extra than simply the two,400-acre portion that contains Fairfield Lake State Park. In contemporary months, Texas lawmakers have mentioned the usage of eminent area to reclaim the land. The assembly on Saturday may just mark step one against this feature.