Sanya Malhotra starrer satirical comedy Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery to release on Netflix on May 19 : Bollywood News

Netflix introduced the release date of its upcoming investigative satire comedy movie with Sanya MalhotraVijay RaazAnant JoshiRajpal Yadav Neha Saraf on Wednesday. This announcement used to be solely made on the nation’s main acting arts pageant; ‘Histrionica 2023’ of The Dramatic Society of Sri Ram College of Commerce. The tale of Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery comes instantly from the heartlands of Indiaplaced in a fictional the city referred to as Moba. Directed through Yashowardhan Mishrawritten through Ashok Mishra Yashowardhan Mishrathe movie is produced through Sikhya EntertainmentBalaji Telefilms Ltd. It will likely be to be had solely on Netflix on nineteenth May2023.

Inspired through true eventsthis movie showcases Sanya Malhotrain a never-seen-before avatarplaying the function of a honest decided cop on a venture to in finding the lacking Kathals.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra stated“Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is an extremely special film for menot just because it marks my debut as a feature director but also because this is a story that will strike a chord with audiences across the country. I am so thrilled that the audience at the SRCC Histrionica had such a warm exhilarating response to ‘Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery’. Every character has been etched with extreme thought depthgiving each everyone an immense spectrum of character sketches to work withhelping me bring each facet of the film to life. I am extremely humbled that this story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix.”

ProducerGuneet Monga KapoorCEO of Sikhya Entertainmentshares“Kathal- A Jackfruit Mysteryis a story that truly represents the taste of Sikhya Entertainment in always producing uniqueentertaining heartwarming relatable content. We are so thrilled that our audience will finally get to see the magic of Kathal- A Jackfruit Mysterycreated by our debut director Yashowardhan Mishra writer Ashok Mishra on the 19th of May on Netflix. This joyride of satire comedy is an absolute family entertainer will definitely leave a lasting impression.”

Ektaa R KapoorJoint Managing DirectorBalaji Telefilmsshares“Yashowardhan Ashok’s interpretation of those true occasions from India’s heartlands satisfied me that this tale wanted to be informed. Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is one such quirky distinctive satirical dramedy I’m delighted to embark on this thrilling adventure as soon as once more with Netflix Sikhya. We are so delighted for our audiences to see Sanya in an absolutely new avatar a tale that leaves the audience pondering even after they’ve watched the movie.”

