DeSantis woos conservative members of Congress as Trump racks up endorsements

Road to ’24 ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Republican members of Congress are getting stuck up within the feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with many members of the Florida congressional delegation announcing Trump is the person best possible fitted to assist the birthday celebration win again the White House in 2024.

- Advertisement -

Trump, who’s operating for the GOP nomination for a 3rd time, and DeSantis, who is predicted to announce a presidential run following the Florida legislative consultation, are ramping up efforts to shore up reinforce from members of Congress.

But thus far, Trump is successful.

Of the 53 present GOP representatives who’ve endorsed a candidate within the 2024 Republican number one, 45 have thrown their reinforce in the back of Trump — with 9 of the 20 GOP members of the Florida delegation backing him over their very own governor. Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Greg Stuebe, John Rutherford, Cory Mills and Brian Mast have all recommended Trump. On Wednesday, Trump additionally touted the endorsements of Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Carlos Gimenez in a fundraising electronic mail.

- Advertisement - Former President Donald Trump speaks to visitors on the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Stuebe’s reason for his choice touched on considerations some Republicans have had about DeSantis’ interpersonal abilities. He advised Politico in an interview that DeSantis by no means reached out to him throughout his 5 years in Congress or spoke back to his more than one makes an attempt to glue.

- Advertisement -

He recalled a news convention at the harm led to by way of Hurricane Ian the place the governor’s workforce invited him to face with DeSantis but in addition advised him he would not be an element of the development when he arrived.

Stuebe contrasted that with a decision he stated he gained from Trump whilst he was once within the ICU from accidents he sustained in January falling off his ladder.

“To this day, I have not heard from Gov. DeSantis,” Steube stated to Politico.

Rep. Greg Stuebe votes no at the first article of impeachment towards President Donald Trump throughout a House Judiciary Committee assembly, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE

Trump scored further congressional endorsements within the hours main up to DeSantis’ tournament in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night time the place DeSantis welcomed members of Congress at a meet-and-greet tournament.

Gooden significantly introduced his endorsement of Trump simply after assembly with the governor at his tournament, announcing in a statement that he revered what DeSantis has accomplished in Florida however believes that “Trump’s proven track record and commitment to putting America first make him the best candidate in 2024.”

So some distance, just one member of the Florida delegation — Rep. Laurel Lee, DeSantis’ former secretary of state — has recommended DeSantis, who has now not formally declared his candidacy for president.

“As Ron DeSantis Secretary of State, I had the honor of witnessing firsthand his unparalleled leadership under leadership under pressure, his chapter and his commitment to core conservative principles,” Lee stated in a observation.

“It was my honor to serve in his administration and it is my honor today to endorse him for president of the United States,” she added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd on the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

DeSantis has attracted huge reinforce from members of Congress who’ve now not but made endorsements. GOP Rep. Bob Good of Virginia, who attended DeSantis’ tournament in DC, advised newshounds he calls DeSantis “America’s governor” and stated that he was once liable for turning Florida from a swing state to a crimson state.

But now not all members of the Sunshine State’s congressional delegation are making endorsements, opting for as a substitute to stick impartial.

When requested about DeSantis and Trump — each Florida citizens — Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., advised newshounds, “The next president will come from the great state of Florida.”

An aide for Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., advised ABC News that Dunn would reinforce “whatever the party decides” in regards to the GOP presidential nominee.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who attended DeSantis’ D.C. tournament, additionally stayed impartial when requested in regards to the 2024 number one, announcing he would now not make endorsements earlier than the overall election in November 2024.

“I just want to beat Democrats,” Crenshaw stated. “It shouldn’t be that hard to beat Biden’s record.”

Although DeSantis has now not formally introduced a run for president, 3 members of Congress have already recommended him, together with Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who additionally attended the development with DeSantis.

When requested by way of ABC News what it supposed for DeSantis that extra members of the Florida delegation have been endorsing Trump, Roy stated that Trump as the previous president goes to get so much of reinforce, however added DeSantis additionally has reinforce from individuals who have publicly sponsored Trump.

ABC News reached out to a consultant for DeSantis however has now not heard again.

Trump is the transparent frontrunner for the Republican nomination, however it is nonetheless early in the main calendar. Other declared applicants thus far come with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and previous Mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, Steve Laffey.