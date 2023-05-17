San Antonio sports bar to pay for every open tab if Spurs win

If you might be at The Roo Pub and the Spurs win the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, you’ll be able to be a winner too!

Among the ones groups within the working are the San Antonio Spurs, who’ve a 14% probability of profitable the lottery along side the Pistons and Rockets.

And if the Spurs do occur to win, everybody at The Roo Pub in San Antonio will likely be celebrating as the preferred eating place and bar introduced that they are going to duvet all open tabs if the Spurs get the No. 1 spot.

However, if the Spurs do not get the No. 1 spot, then the ones open tabs may not be lined. So select your spending properly!

For those that need to up their possibilities of getting their tab lined, listed here are the Spurs’ odds on the Draft Lottery: No. 1 – 14%

No. 2 – 13%

No. 3 – 12%

No. 4 – 11%

No. 5 – 14%

No. 6 – 26%

No. 7 – 7%

Should the Spurs win the lottery, they’re going to be in line to draft Victor Wembanyama – the massive prize of the draft. Spurs lovers will likely be eagerly staring at and hoping their group will get introduced for the No. 1 spot.

So convey your fortunate charms and head to The Roo Pub situated at 19314 US-281, 78258. And if the Spurs do win, experience your evening out as a winner on them!