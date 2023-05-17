Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Where Ukraine’s defense stands after missile attack on Kyiv

On Tuesday morning, Ukraine’s capital town, Kyiv, used to be focused by means of an “exceptional” air missile attack from Russia. However, Ukraine’s defense used to be in a position to effectively protect its capital, as showed by means of Ukrainian officers. To higher perceive the state of Ukraine’s defense functions, senior fellow on the Hudson Institute, Luke Coffey, joined CBS News for a dialogue. For breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting, join browser notifications now.

