Salman Khan confirms doing a film with Karan Johar; says, “Karan Johar ka phone aaya…” : Bollywood News

Before the discharge of Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in AprilBollywood Hungama had reported that Salman Khan used to be discussing a new mission with filmmaker Karan Johar. More recentlywe have been the primary to tell you that the mentioned film can be helmed through Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan. According to a dependable supply within the film tradeSalman Khan used to be reviewing scripts expressed hobby in a single from Dharma Productions for a 2024 Eid liberate. Howevernow in newest episode of Aap Ki AdalatSalman showed the similar.

Salman Khan confirms doing a film with Karan Johar; says“Karan Johar ka phone aaya…”

During an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki AdalatSalman used to be requested about his collaboration with Karanto which he nodded sure showed that they’re going to be operating in combination on a new film. Salman Khan discussed that he gained a name from Karan Johar providing him a filmalso shared that Aditya Chopra had approached him for a film. He mentioned“Ab Karan Johar ka phone aaya ki ek film hai. These are the big producer-directors who want to work with me. I also want to work with them. These all began to happen since the past 10 yearsuske pehle no one approached me.”

Earliera supply had knowledgeable Bollywood Hungama“Talks between the two have been going on for a while; in factthe latest update is that Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan has apparently been finalized to direct the venture. Though the proverbial dotted line is yet to be signed between all concerned partiesprogress has been steady.” Ask for main points at the film the supply continues“The film will see Salman Khan Karan Johar coming together after a gap of 25 yearsthough there were reports that the actor had signed on for Shuddhithe venture never really panned out. Given this factof course the fact that the venture would release on Eidthe makers are sure to pull out all stops to ensure its grandeur.”

Salman Khan Karan Johar had previous labored in combination in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This will mark as their 2d collaboration after 25 years.

While recently Salman Khan is playing the good fortune of his fresh liberate Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanthe drawing close challenge with Karan is alleged to nonetheless be within the nascent levels of building. Interestinglybesides this challenge Salman may also be observed later this 12 months within the YRF undercover agent universe film Tiger 3this is directed through Maneesh Sharma Siddharth Anand’s Tiger vs Pathaan.

