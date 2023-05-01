Palm Beach County residents startled by EF-2 tornado’s powerful winds, aftermath – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Residents in northern Palm Beach County, Florida shared their frightening revel in of a robust twister that ripped thru their neighborhoods, inflicting huge destruction. The National Weather Service in Miami showed that Palm Beach Gardens used to be hit by an EF-2 twister on Saturday afternoon. Andrew Laybourne recorded a video of the twister after he noticed it from his balcony simply after 5 pm. A hurricane spotter stuck a more in-depth view of the twister, which threw any other automobile into the intersection. The winds have been so powerful that they stacked 3 cars on most sensible of one another, with winds clocking at 130 miles according to hour.

Several residents shared that it used to be the scariest second in their lives, as they may listen home windows spoil in automobile after automobile. The twister used to be at the floor for greater than two and a part miles and traveled east of Interstate 95, crossing A1A. Despite the immense harm, no accidents have been reported.

Onlookers handed by to witness the destruction, and Florida Power and Light crews labored to revive energy to these impacted by outages.

The short-lived twister stuck many of us by marvel, leaving them to evaluate the wear and tear brought about by the serious winds.

