Saints coach Dennis Allen explains why team brought in Jon Gruden for offseason consultation

Last week, the New Orleans Saints brought in an skilled former NFL head coach to mentor their new quarterback, Derek Carr, in his transition to a brand new team after spending his whole profession with the Raiders. This coach was once none rather than Jon Gruden, who resigned from his activity with the Raiders in 2021 after leaked emails uncovered his repeated use of racist, sexist, and homophobic language, together with vile slurs geared toward NFLPA govt director, DeMaurice Smith.

This week, the Saints’ coach, Dennis Allen, defined why they brought Gruden in and why possible backlash in regards to the choice was once now not a priority. Allen mentioned, “No, look, you ask everybody that was involved and they thought it was really beneficial for our football team. And look, we’re going to look at any avenue that we can to try to improve. So that was one area we thought, just bringing him in and having the opportunity to sit down and visit with him, would help us.”

Allen specifically emphasised Gruden’s enjoy operating with Carr in Las Vegas, whilst additionally mentioning that Gruden was once now not the one coach to seek advice from the team. Allen defined, “No. 1, we’ve had several coaches come and visit. Obviously, Jon’s a guy that has a lot of experience with Derek and Derek has had his most success under Jon Gruden. And so we felt like bringing him in, having a chance to sit down and visit with him as an offensive staff, with the quarterbacks and just getting some new thoughts and ideas of things we might be able to implement.”

While it is transparent that Gruden has an unlimited offensive wisdom and has in the past helped Carr to find luck, he’s lately out of the league because of his debatable remarks. Despite this, the Saints seem to be centered only on making improvements to their team and don’t appear to be frightened about any possible backlash.