Harrison Bader injury: Hamstring strain sends Yankees center fielder to injured list for second time in 2023

The New York Yankees have introduced that center fielder Harrison Bader has been positioned at the 10-day injured list with a proper hamstring strain (Source: Yankees PR). Outfielder Franchy Cordero used to be referred to as up in a corresponding transfer. Bader sustained the damage making an attempt to beat out an infield unmarried on Monday night time’s sport in opposition to the Seattle Mariners. The crew didn’t supply an estimated time-frame for his go back.

The damage came about when Bader ran via first base and got here up limping. He used to be changed in the sport and despatched for an MRI on Tuesday, which showed the hamstring strain. The video clip of the damage will also be observed right here:

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone commented to the New York Post about Bader’s damage, “He simply felt it pull on him a little bit bit. We’ll see. (The coaching group of workers) does not appear to suppose it is too severe, however you do not want to rule out an IL or no matter.”

Bader, who additionally suffered an indirect strain right through spring coaching and overlooked the beginning of the common season, has made six house runs in 26 video games since his season debut on May 2d, at the side of his standard superb protection, rating second amongst all center fielders with 5 outs above moderate with restricted motion. However, Injuries were a subject for Bader in the previous, with other accidents restricting him to 531 out of 764 conceivable common season video games from 2018-23, or 70%. Bader had performed 86 video games via plantar fasciitis in 2022.

It is predicted that Greg Allen will substitute Bader in center box right through as of late’s sport in opposition to the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees have additionally in the past performed Aaron Judge and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center box previous this season. The crew expects Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Tommy Kahnle (biceps) to go back later this week, at the side of Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) subsequent week. However, Carlos Rodón (forearm, again), Frankie Montas (shoulder), and Jonathan Loáisiga (elbow) will proceed at the sidelines.

The Yankees have a 33-23 file and a plus-33 run differential thus far this season, which puts them in the sixth-best file in baseball. However, they these days sit down in 3rd position in the aggressive AL East.