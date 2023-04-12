Wednesday, April 12, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Shai Hope & others react as Rohit Sharma steers Mumbai Indians to a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Sachin Tendulkar, Shai Hope & others react as Rohit Sharma steers Mumbai Indians to a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023


Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) engaged in a last-over mystery the place Mumbai controlled to clinch the much-needed victory through 6 wickets on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, the Capitals set a goal of 173 runs in 19.4 overs, with skipper David Warner scoring 51 runs off 47 balls and all-rounder Axar Patel smashing 54 runs off simply 25 balls. Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, and Riley Meredith took 3, 3, and two wickets, respectively.

- Advertisement -

The contest then went down to the overall ball, the place Mumbai were given the easier of Delhi. Captain Rohit Sharma used to be the megastar of the fit, scoring 65 runs off 45 balls with six fours and 4 sixes. Tilak Varma contributed 41 runs off 29 balls, together with one 4 and 4 sixes.

“Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard since the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, and getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special. The spinners kept us in the game. We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team,” mentioned Rohit after bagging the Player of the Match award.

- Advertisement -

Here is how Twitter reacted:

- Advertisement -

Share with a Cricket fan!

TAGS: DCvMI, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023, IPLT20, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma

CATEGORY: IPL, Rohit Sharma, Twitter Reactions

For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.





Source link

Previous article
Man City next six fixtures after Bayern Munich first leg
Next article
Texas Senate gives first OK to bill that limits teaching political beliefs

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks