Sachin Tendulkar, Shai Hope & others react as Rohit Sharma steers Mumbai Indians to a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) engaged in a last-over mystery the place Mumbai controlled to clinch the much-needed victory through 6 wickets on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, the Capitals set a goal of 173 runs in 19.4 overs, with skipper David Warner scoring 51 runs off 47 balls and all-rounder Axar Patel smashing 54 runs off simply 25 balls. Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, and Riley Meredith took 3, 3, and two wickets, respectively.

The contest then went down to the overall ball, the place Mumbai were given the easier of Delhi. Captain Rohit Sharma used to be the megastar of the fit, scoring 65 runs off 45 balls with six fours and 4 sixes. Tilak Varma contributed 41 runs off 29 balls, together with one 4 and 4 sixes.

“Winning the game is the most important. We have been working hard since the first game. We had a camp in Mumbai, and getting the result (in our favour) feels good. First win is always special. The spinners kept us in the game. We needed to bat well to chase the total. I thought everyone put their hand up. We had to make it count for the team,” mentioned Rohit after bagging the Player of the Match award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

जिंकलो! 💙 Piyush used to be superb & combined his googlies smartly. The opener’s technique to assault speedy bowlers up entrance used to be an absolute should in this observe & it used to be excellent to see Rohit amongst runs & play the most important innings. Tilak seemed at ease from ball 1 on a tricky observe.. pic.twitter.com/TeCzCLh6uo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 11, 2023

What a end that used to be! — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 11, 2023

Fantastic effort to go the road.. Superb staff effort 👏👏 Special one from Piyush, Behrendorff, Hitman, Tilak, Green and Tim.. Congratulations at the first win @mipaltan #MIvDC #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/y3Rm7bw1mm — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2023

Yet some other nail biting recreation! What a final over from @AnrichNortje02 however the Aussie duo held their nerves!! Good to see Hitman @ImRo45 get some runs!! Finally a win for @mipaltan #DCvMI — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 11, 2023

nineteenth Player of the fit award for Rohit Sharma in IPL. Most through an Indian in IPL historical past. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 11, 2023

Well performed and smartly fought @DelhiCapitals – that is the combat we in Delhi are used to. Not our evening however that is the combat DC and it’s fanatics deserve. Bring on Saturday! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 11, 2023

Anrich Nortje- all magnificence with yorkers in the loss of life.👌🏾 #DCvMI — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 11, 2023

Incredible Premier League…Impactful Premier League. It used to be Tim David-the Impact Player for #MI and Mukesh Kumar-The Impact Player for #DC. Three thrillers in 3 days. Loving it utterly 🫶🤗 #TataIPL #DCvMI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2023

That from Anrich Nortje used to be one of the crucial highest loss of life bowling you are going to see. Yorker after yorker at prime tempo. Fantastic. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2023

What a fit !

Mumbai Indians nearly misplaced it, after which Delhi made a comeback, and simply when it appeared the sport used to be heading for a Super Over, Mumbai snatched it clear of the hosts. Crazy 3 days of the very best order of leisure in #IPL2023. 🤯🤯 #DCvsMI — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 11, 2023

Horrible run of shape in recent times for Suryakumar Yadav. In his final 7 innings: Runs 24

Golden geese 4#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) April 11, 2023

Mumbai fortunate to get away truly. How may just they take it to the final?

And it reinforces the purpose of batsmen letting their guard down when on most sensible #MIvDC — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 11, 2023

Relief for @mipaltan and @ImRo45 large 2 issues however you could have to say Anrich Nortje used to be implausible in that final over towards two energy finishers. Superb bowling. Super over would had been a honest consequence! @RevSportz #MIvDC — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 11, 2023

