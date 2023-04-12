Man City next six fixtures after Bayern Munich first leg

We’ve reached that time within the season when Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City begin to grow to be in reality excellent at soccer, like, in reality excellent.
As loopy as it kind of feels to mention, it is been a beautiful tricky marketing campaign for Guardiola. Despite the coming of a goalscoring threat, finding the optimum method for this staff of gamers has taken the Spaniard a while.
But City have began to purr down the stretch and so they stay lively on 3 fronts. The treble remains to be very a lot on.
Here’s what the Citizens’ agenda seems like following Tuesday’s win in opposition to Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich.
The Citizens go back to televised Premier League motion on Saturday night time as they host a determined Leicester.
Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes had brought about Guardiola’s aspect various problems previously, however this Leicester outfit seems to be beautiful sorry in comparison to earlier iterations. Rodgers has since departed with the 2015/16 Premier League champions these days sitting nineteenth within the desk.
Their scenario is dire, however don’t concern: Dean Smith is right here.
The intrigue continues next week as Guardiola locks horns with Tuchel for a 2nd time in consecutive weeks.
One of the favourites to move the entire method on this season’s Champions League will face a untimely go out on the Allianz Arena next Wednesday. The winners (City, virtually indisputably) will face both Real Madrid or Chels… sorry, Real Madrid within the semi-finals.
Three video games. Three other competitions. It’s a beautiful various agenda for the Citizens in April.
Following their midweek shuttle to Munich, City go back and forth right down to London for his or her FA Cup semi-final in opposition to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United at Wembley.
This will likely be their fourth FA Cup semi-final look at the spin, however they have not reached the overall since they ultimate received the contest in 2018/19. Surely that curse cannot proceed this time round?
Here it’s: the large one.
The hole between City and Arsenal is remaining, however the Gunners may just open up a more fit margin over the Citizens by the point they seek advice from the Etihad as they play two times extra within the Premier League earlier than the all-important midweek come upon.
Arsenal stumbled at Anfield on the weekend, however they have were given an ideal likelihood of securing six issues from their next two to heap the force on Guardiola’s aspect heading into this fixture. Many be expecting the victor of this duel to move on and win the identify.
City conclude April with simply their 2nd Premier League away shuttle of the month. The Citizens seek advice from Craven Cottage and will likely be hoping to make the shuttle down in excessive spirits after beating Arsenal on Wednesday evening.
Fulham have these days misplaced 4 at the soar within the league, with their overperformance for a lot of the season in the end beginning to meet up with them. They’ll even be with out Aleksandar Mitrovic for City’s seek advice from.
Guardiola’s males start May in additional midweek motion as they host West Ham on the Etihad.
It’s been a home season to omit for David Moyes’ aspect, however it is laborious to bear in mind to east London outfit succumbing to the drop. Nevertheless, they would possibly not be anticipated to get issues right here. The Irons have not crushed City within the Premier League since 2015.