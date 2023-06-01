Ryan Gosling replies to critics claiming he`s too `old` to play Ken in `Barbie`







Hollywood superstar Ryan Gosling has the very best reaction to complaint about his casting in the `Barbie` film. Shutting down critics who referred to as him too “old” to play Ken in the live-action adaptation of the Mattel dolls, the actor claims folks “never cared” about Barbie`s counterpart earlier than, experiences aceshowbiz.com.

In a brand new interview with GQ mag for a canopy tale, the 42-year-old actor is requested concerning the debate that broke out amongst other generations of `Barbie` lovers after images and trailer for the film had been unveiled previous this 12 months.

He to start with offers a diplomatic reaction as announcing: “I would say, you know, if people don`t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.” Later, because the mag notes: `The Gray Man` superstar brings it up once more. “It is funny,” he provides, “this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” “And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing,” he says, earlier than calling out the critics over their hypocrisy: “But suddenly, it`s like, `No, we`ve cared about Ken this whole time`. No, you didn`t. You never did. You never cared.” “Barbie never f**ked with Ken. That`s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told,” the actor continues. “I care about this dude now. I`m like his representative. `Ken couldn`t show up to receive this award, so I`m here to accept it for him`.”

Directed through Greta Gerwig, `Barbie` stars Margot Robbie because the titular doll with Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa and lots of extra as other permutations of Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncutti Gatwa and John Cena play other permutations of Ken. The newest trailer for the movie unveils the tale that follows Barbie as she has “a full-on existential crisis”. Trying to to find “the truth”, she leaves Barbie Land with Ken tagging alongside. Chaos ensues because the duo check out to modify to the actual global. It might be launched in US theaters on July 21.

